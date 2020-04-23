COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Popularity of Nudist Activities Online in UK

As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has prompted populations across the globe to implement social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly pandemic, online events have become the preferred alternative to bring people together during the lockdown.

The popularity of online nudist activities has significantly increased in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus lockdown, according to 28-year-old Pamela Fraser, a self-described nudist hosting the weekly 'Naked Kitchen' on Zoom, according to The Sun.

Bored Brits begun actively taking part in online sessions such as doing naked yoga, nude baking and hitting the bottle in a 'virtual naked pub' along with other activities introduced by British Naturism, an organisation promoting being naked in the UK.

Membership in the nudist group, currently said to be over 9,000 clothes-free souls, has attracted more people during the lockdown, as 40 new members joined British Naturism in a single week, according to the report.

Over 200 people have reportedly taken part in one of the group’s recent naked yoga sessions.

“We used to just have a forum for people to talk among themselves or host some events. But unfortunately we had to cancel about 40 events because of the lockdown, which left people thinking they wouldn’t see people for another year,” Fraser said, quoted by The Sun. “We’ve had an influx of people joining British Naturism and are reminding them that naturism does genuinely start at home”.

Fraser said that she thinks there are many people who take advantage of the fact that they do not need to wake up in the morning and prepare, or need to look perfect while being at home during the lockdown.

Speaking of her naked baking class, which takes place every Wednesday, Fraser said that she lets virtual attendees choose what to bake every week. She added that they are planning, for example, to bake “a Victoria Sponge” during next week’s session.

“We have got more of a young group joining all the time. Naturism was very much known as an older person’s thing but I do think more young people are getting involved,” the nudist said, adding, “I think lockdown has opened up another world for people to get involved in”.