Register
03:23 GMT23 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Nudist Girl Promotes Naked Travel With Saucy Holiday PHOTOS

    COVID-19 Lockdown Increases Popularity of Nudist Activities Online in UK

    © Photo : Instagram/ naturistgirl
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (240)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107143/83/1071438328_0:163:1200:838_1200x675_80_0_0_0579799e3e3adc299a8041fd2bd69a93.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004231079062041-covid-19-lockdown-increases-popularity-of-nudist-activities-online-in-uk/

    As the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has prompted populations across the globe to implement social distancing restrictions and stay-at-home orders in a bid to slow the spread of the deadly pandemic, online events have become the preferred alternative to bring people together during the lockdown.

    The popularity of online nudist activities has significantly increased in the United Kingdom during the coronavirus lockdown, according to 28-year-old Pamela Fraser, a self-described nudist hosting the weekly 'Naked Kitchen' on Zoom, according to The Sun.

    Bored Brits begun actively taking part in online sessions such as doing naked yoga, nude baking and hitting the bottle in a 'virtual naked pub' along with other activities introduced by British Naturism, an organisation promoting being naked in the UK.

    Membership in the nudist group, currently said to be over 9,000 clothes-free souls, has attracted more people during the lockdown, as 40 new members joined British Naturism in a single week, according to the report.

    Over 200 people have reportedly taken part in one of the group’s recent naked yoga sessions.

    “We used to just have a forum for people to talk among themselves or host some events. But unfortunately we had to cancel about 40 events because of the lockdown, which left people thinking they wouldn’t see people for another year,” Fraser said, quoted by The Sun. “We’ve had an influx of people joining British Naturism and are reminding them that naturism does genuinely start at home”.

    Fraser said that she thinks there are many people who take advantage of the fact that they do not need to wake up in the morning and prepare, or need to look perfect while being at home during the lockdown.

    Speaking of her naked baking class, which takes place every Wednesday, Fraser said that she lets virtual attendees choose what to bake every week. She added that they are planning, for example, to bake “a Victoria Sponge” during next week’s session.

    “We have got more of a young group joining all the time. Naturism was very much known as an older person’s thing but I do think more young people are getting involved,” the nudist said, adding, “I think lockdown has opened up another world for people to get involved in”.
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (240)

    Related:

    Mon Dieu! Paris Approves City’s First Nudist Park
    Nudists March in San Francisco’s Valentine’s Day Parade
    Nudist Kills Four Near Cafe in Tennessee, US
    Bare it All: NaturistBnB Website Offers Vacation Homes for Nudists
    Twitter Ablaze Over Paris Museum Welcoming Nudist Visitors
    French Nudists Threaten to 'Bare All' in Sizzling Public Pool Standoff With Burkini Bathers
    Tags:
    naturism, nudism, Nudist, lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    From the Arctic to Antarctica: Lenin Monuments Around the World
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse