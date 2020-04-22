Alleged Suspect in Chatham Balcony Shooting Posted Incident on His Instagram - Video

An armed man, who is believed to have started firing shots from his balcony in Chatham, Kent, posed with weapons in a post on his Instagram page.
Several videos published on the account Flexingmike show a black man, who is yet to be identified, listening to rap music, swearing, and screaming while shooting from his window. The man posed with at least five different weapons, but it is not clear how many of them he used.
Dock side Chatham Kent pic.twitter.com/mevgTv7d9r— mybest buddy 🔱🇬🇧🏴🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@BodMartyn) April 22, 2020
He was arrested shortly after reports of shots being fired emerged in the media.
All comments
Show new comments (0)