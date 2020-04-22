Prince Charles Reveals He Watches Viral Videos During COVID-10 Lockdown

Prince Charles has revealed that he is watching viral videos while the United Kingdom is on lockdown and has praised the efforts of those who make such videos as they help boost the country's morale.
"Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, church services recorded and emailed to parishioners and, of course, we have seen the very best use of technology - allowing people to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing - and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time!" the Prince of Wales said in the latest edition of Country Life Magazine, as he has been recovering from the COVID-19 at his home at the Balmoral estate.
While being a keen farmer and advocate of countryside issues, the royal has also paid tribute to domestic producers, who are keeping the nation's food supply chain intact as other countries have been put on lockdown.
"Food does not happen by magic. If the past few weeks have proved anything, it is that we cannot take it for granted", he stated.
The coronavirus pandemic has struck producers hard as prices have collapsed following the closure of cafes and restaurants. Dairy farmers have even been forced to dump milk and many are afraid of going out of business.
The early spring fruit and vegetable harvest season is also feared will be impeded by the current movement restrictions.
