Register
18:59 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A man wearing a mask walks in Brick Lane in front of graffiti as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 14, 2020

    Britain’s Gordian Knot: Choosing Between Economy and Public Health During Pandemic

    © REUTERS / JOHN SIBLEY
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107895/11/1078951118_0:236:2986:1916_1200x675_80_0_0_70332f5120f8c117faf6289b732d0a4b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004211079045947-britains-gordian-knot-choosing-between-economy-and-public-health-during-pandemic/

    The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in an unprecedented economic slowdown. The World Health Organisation has predicted the worst downturn since the Great Depression, with the global economy expected to contract by three percent this year.

    Health experts in the United Kingdom claim that the country has passed the peak of the virus, with some suggesting that the draconian measures aimed at curbing the spread of the disease are no longer necessary. This prompted a fierce debate among British officials on when the lockdown restrictions ought to be lifted in order for businesses to reopen, with one side suggesting that the focus should be on the economy, while the other side contends that the government should prioritise health.

    Britain’s slow response to the coronavirus did more damage to the country’s economy, said Dr Roslyn Fuller, a Canadian-Irish author, columnist, and director of the Dublin-based non-profit think tank the Solonian Democracy Institute.

    "Like many Western countries, the UK procrastinated lockdown and other safety measures during the initial spread of the virus and ironically, this has probably caused more economic damage than a short, sharp lockdown and better quarantining measures in the beginning would have".

    Mark Garnett, a politics professor at Lancaster University and author of the book "From Anger to Apathy: The British Experience", said that the UK’s uncertain response to the pandemic can be attributed to the conflicting opinions of health experts that the government relied on.

    "From the beginning, [Prime Minister Boris] Johnson decided that he should listen to non-political experts rather than his own judgement. The problem is that the 'experts' had conflicting opinions, and this has been reflected in an uncertain government response. From the start, some people were advising Johnson that a tough response to the outbreak would cause more damage than the virus itself. By the time that he himself became ill, Johnson had already decided that the main priority should be to prevent the National Health Service from collapsing under the demand for treatment".

    Mark Garnett notes that the division within UK authorities on when to end the nationwide lockdown is dangerous and says that people focusing on the economy have gained the upper hand in the government. He stressed that there should be clear evidence that the United Kingdom has passed the peak of the virus "so that a compromise can be reached on a plan and a timetable for lifting restrictions".

    "Clearly their tactic is to discredit Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who supports the [Prime Minister] Johnson position, and they are using their allies in the media to undermine him. If Johnson was restored to full health there would at least be someone who could tell the rival factions to keep quiet. As it is, it seems that the 'hawks' have the upper hand within the cabinet but not in the country as a whole. The position of Johnson's special adviser Dominic Cummings is particularly important, since there is reason to believe that he favours the hawks".

    Dr Roslyn Fuller says South Korea’s and Austria’s experience shows that it is possible to lift restrictions and ramp up economic activity with "rigorous testing" and social distancing, but warns against doing so prematurely.

    "The UK, despite everything, has a quite strong healthcare system, so it should be possible to follow the example of those countries eventually (and possibly learn from their mistakes), once the daily active case numbers go into decline. Boris is right, however, that the UK isn't there yet, and allowing a second wave to develop through prematurely re-opening the economy would be extremely politically damaging to him".

    Dr Fuller said that the coronavirus pandemic had reignited the debate on automation, which has contributed to unemployment, and noted that the real question in the long run will be who will carry the burden of the economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus.

    "In the long run, the real question is who will carry the burden of the economic impact? Will voters put up with paying high taxes if the wealthy do not chip in a proportionate share? This is the interesting question, and ideas that have floated around like a wealth tax and basic social income have certainly gained even more relevance. In addition, the pandemic has certainly given a boost to digitalisation and automation, meaning these factors, which tend to lead to unemployment in the short-term may, also be exacerbated in any recovery".

     

    Tags:
    coronavirus, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse