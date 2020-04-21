Register
10:59 GMT21 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British journalist Piers Morgan (File)

    ‘Whinging’ Piers: Morgan Ridiculed Online as He 'Can't Be A**ed' to Mention the Sussexes on GMB

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107903/98/1079039826_0:34:3071:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_827e3ab1b91ed28f4bd407d403cb223f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004211079039857-whinging-piers-morgan-ridiculed-online-as-he-cant-be-aed-to-mention-the-sussexes-on-gmb/

    Piers Morgan has a long history of ripping the Sussexes, who made headlines in January when they announced they were stepping down as royals for a more independent life. This time, the sharp-tongued host compared the couple, now residing in Los Angeles, to the “classy” rest of the family.

    Good Morning Britain anchor Piers Morgan told viewers in an overwhelmingly straight-forward fashion that any mention of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on his ITV show would be strictly forbidden.

    As soon as he realised when reading his autocue that the next news story was about the ex-royal couple, he opted for a couple of swear-words:

    "There was a bit about Meghan and Harry, but I can’t be bothered to read it ... I can’t be a**ed ... sit in your mansion and shut up!” He fumed.

    His co-host, Sussanna Reid, weighed in emotionally calling him to “stop talking about them then".

    In response, Morgan hit back continuing his rant:

    "Stop defending them! I'm going to ban them from being mentioned on the show, they can go and sit in their palace and be annoying".

    "I’m comparing and contrasting the class of Prince Phillip, which has been mirrored by the class of the Queen whose birthday is today", Morgan went on.

    He held up a picture of the former Sussexes, noting pejoratively:

    "These whiny little brats in Hollywood, banning newspapers, leaking details in court of all their texts to her father who is in his 70s, has underlying health conditions probably living in fear of COVID-19", he said, adding the time they picked to go on with their legal action and “drug all the mud out” is not at all good.

    However, not everyone shared his point of view, with many suggesting it was jealousy prompting to attack the couple the way he always does:

    “I'm sure they'll be devastated to hear this", one came forth.

    “Lol they banned you before you ‘banned’ them! You wet blanket", another waded in, with another remarking that all he does “is whinge about them":

    However, on Monday, Morgan drew a bit of support on Twitter as he posted: "Interesting to see so many previously diehard ‘LEAVE THESE SAINTS ALONE!’ Meghan/Harry fans turning on them over their latest absurd me-me-me antics".

    "The world’s changed and people have zero tolerance for whiny rich privileged pampered celebrities during this #Coronavirus crisis", Morgan called out the couple, with some echoing the stance:

    "Got to be honest I was fully behind Harry and Meghan but it’s starting to grate a bit now", one subscriber wrote below the tweet.

    "I agree with him. Get a feel for the room, guys!", another exclaimed.

    Earlier this month, Morgan blasted the pair for constantly “seeking attention", despite the ex-Sussexes known to be dodging media attention. The couple is currently self-isolating in Markle's hometown of Los Angeles.

    “Total number of [expletive] the British public give about these two announcing their ‘plans’ from Hollywood right now: 0", fumed Morgan, responding to the news of the Sussex pair announcing their new non-profit empire Archewell, named after their son.

    Related:

    'Worrying Obsession': Netizens Weigh in on Piers Morgan's 'Cheshire Cat' Rant at Meghan Markle
    ‘Sell US Dollars’: Morgan Stanley’s Advice to Investors Amid Wall Street Panic
    'Let Me Speak': Piers Morgan, Matt Hancock Have Fiery Exchange During COVID-19 Testing Debate
    Tags:
    coronavirus, charity, quarantine, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse