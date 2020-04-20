Register
21:06 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Riverside House, Bankside, London. Home of OFCOM offices

    UK Media Regulator Warns ITV Over Eamonn Holmes 'Ill-Judged' Comments About 5G Coronavirus Links

    © CC BY 2.0 / Jim Linwood / Riverside House, Bankside - London
    UK
    Get short URL
    121
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106464/10/1064641008_0:415:2926:2060_1200x675_80_0_0_81cfc4e373f1ddc7e6bbedf1bfbe7bb0.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004201079034798-uk-media-regulator-warns-itv-over-eamonn-holmes-ill-judged-comments-about-5g-coronavirus-links/

    A myriad of theories regarding the outbreak of coronavirus has been circulating since it was first identified in Wuhan, China in December. One of the latest claims is that the new 5G network infrastructure is responsible for the symptoms which have been associated with the virus.

    Ofcom has issued ITV with guidance following Eamonn Holmes' "ill-judged" regarding unverified claims linking 5G technology and the coronavirus outbreak, warning that such statements shake trust in established media outlets.

    "In our view, Eamonn Holmes’ ambiguous comments were ill-judged and risked undermining viewers’ trust in advice from public authorities and scientific evidence," the regulator said.

    "His statements were also highly sensitive in view of the recent attacks on mobile phone masts in the UK, caused by conspiracy theories linking 5G technology and the virus", they added.

    The warning follows 755 complaints submitted to the broadcast regulator about a conversation between the Irish presenter and 'This Morning' editor Alice Beer last Monday about how to identify false information in news.

    Holmes said that simply dismissing the discredited theory that 5G was a causal factor of COVID-19 was not true, and that failing to consider the claim "suits the state narrative".

    ​Holmes clarified his statement the previous day saying there is no scientific evidence to support the 5G-Coronavirus claims and that suggesting otherwise would be "wrong indeed".

    ​Ofcom has acknowledged that broadcasters have editorial freedom to debate and disagree with the strategy public authorities have taken to combat the virus outbreak, they have also warned against "discussions about unproven claims and theories which could undermine viewers’ trust in official public" to "protect viewers".

    West Midlands Police confirmed a number of attacks on 5G infrastructure of the weekend and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson adamantly telling the public that rumours that the virus is being spread through masts for mobile connectivity are "not true".

    On 4 April, Professor Stephen Powis, a national medical director for the NHS in England, described the 5G conspiracy theories "outrageous" and "absolute and utter rubbish".

     

     

    Related:

    UK Will Make Facebook Responsible for Harmful Content as Ofcom is Set to Have More Powers - Report
    New Ofcom Authority Will Green-Light UK to Block Online Content - Pundit
    UK Broadcast Regulator Ofcom Slams BBC Over Lack of Transparency in Munchetty Ruling
    India's Lady Sherlock Holmes Reveals Why Indians Hire Private Detectives
    Tags:
    conspiracy theories, ITV, coronavirus, COVID-19, Ofcom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse