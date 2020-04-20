Register
11:58 GMT20 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    British fashion designer Victoria Beckham reacts after presenting creations for her Autumn/Winter 2020 collection on the third day of London Fashion Week in London on February 16, 2020.

    Victoria Beckham Blasted For Taking Public Money to Furlough Employees at 'Failing' Fashion Business

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107902/92/1079029288_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_044221b3c8003540e132c9866f52838e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004201079029105-victoria-beckham-blasted-for-taking-public-money-to-furlough-employees-at-failing-fashion-business/

    Victoria Beckham’s fashion business has reported heavy losses over the years and has sustained itself with cash injections by its shareholders most notably her husband, former footballer David Beckham.

    Good Morning Britain (GMB) host Piers Morgan has blasted former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham for using public funds to furlough staff at her 'failed vanity' fashion business.

    “This furlough scheme is not for prima dona millionaires like you two, running a failed vanity business that makes no money”, Morgan sniped in a morning rant on 20 April 2020.

    When co-anchor Susanna Reid challenged Morgan to explain what the furlough scheme was for, he repeated the claim that, it "is not to prop up multi-millionaire vanity projects like her fashion business that make no money”.

    Morgan’s complaint was in response to widespread reports that Victoria Beckham Limited will be furloughing 30 members of staff, and using public funds to cover most of their salaries, despite the fact that both she and her ex-football star husband David Beckham have the financial means to cover their staffs wages.

    He described their decision to use public funds under the UK Treasury’s job retention scheme “completely tone deaf”.

    “I just wonder whether it’s personal rather than... you know, it’s about Victoria Beckham rather than about a British business and trying to save…” Reid replied before Morgan cut her off.

    “It’s not about British business” Morgan insisted. “It’s about a vanity project for her that he props up. And we’re paying for it. Sorry, I don’t want it. Maybe I’m wrong. Maybe Good Morning Britain viewers today - many of whom will have lost their jobs, many of whom are earning no money, many of who are terrified about the future...”

    Reid pointed out that the “whole point of the scheme is to protect jobs, isn't it?”, but Morgan remained unconvinced until the end of the segment.

    The UK government’s job retention scheme became active at 8 a.m. on 20 April. The Treasury says it will cover 80 percent of salaries up to £2,500 a month. The Beckhams announced that they will top up the rest of their employees’ salaries and that Victoria won’t be taking her own salary and will be donating 20 percent of their profits from online sales to food shelters, Reid said in her defence.

    Victoria Beckham Ltd reported loses of £12,292,627 as of 31 December 2018, according to the most up to date records available at Companies House.

    Related:

    UK Care Minister Laughs When Asked Whether 4,000 People Have Died in Care Homes From COVID-19
    'Let Me Speak': Piers Morgan, Matt Hancock Have Fiery Exchange During COVID-19 Testing Debate
    Tags:
    Piers Morgan, Good Morning Britain, COVID-19, Victoria Beckham, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Life of Cats Amid COVID-19 Self-Isolation
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse