Michael Gove Rebuffs Claim That Government Considering Lifting Lockdown as UK Death Toll Surges

A national lockdown has been imposed on the United Kingdom since March as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and alleviate the pressure of an increasingly infected public on the National Health Service (NHS).

The United Kingdom will not be looking at ending the coronavirus lockdown measures yet, said government minister Michael Gove on Sunday, as the national COVID-19 death toll rises to above 15 thousand.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove responded to a Buzzfeed report that the government was considering steadily lifting the quarantine restrictions in a "three-stage" process.

"The facts and the advice are clear at the moment that we should not be thinking of lifting of these restrictions yet", Gove told Sky News.

"One of the things that is deeply worrying and concerning is the high level of deaths," he added.

"The evidence suggests that the rate of infection and the death rate is flattening, but we're not absolutely certain that we are yet on a downward trajectory".

"We should not be thinking of lifting these restrictions yet."



​Gove's comments come as new data merges showing that 15,464 people have died in UK hospitals after testing positive for coronavirus, increasing by more than 800 for three days running.

The UK currently has the fifth highest death toll of any country which has been afflicted by the pandemic which has caused 150,000 deaths globally.

As the coronavirus spreads across the country, the UK's hospitals are beginning to come under significant strain and front-line health workers have criticised the government's advice to reuse protective equipment, as shortages of essential materials begin to take their toll.

The United States has suggested that it intends to begin lifting its own lockdown measures in order to pump up the plunging national economy.

Initially, President Trump said that the "cure cannot be worse than the problem itself" and hoped that the social distancing measures would be over by Easter.