Register
09:39 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A cameraman records during Huawei stream product launch event in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2020

    Coronavirus Pandemic Reportedly Hardens Stance Towards Huawei Among UK Tories

    © REUTERS / Nacho Doce
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (130)
    0 21
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/28/1078992861_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_a28dddf55445ff2e3c8a84ab0cd9a336.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004171078992906-coronavirus-pandemic-reportedly-hardens-stance-towards-huawei-among-uk-tories/

    In January, the United Kingdom has granted Chinese company Huawei with a limited role in the setting up of national 5G infrastructure despite mounting pressures from the United States and a strong opposition to the plan from some members of the British government.

    Plans to allow Chinese tech giant Huawei to build UK’s fifth-generation networks, albeit in a limited capacity, may be under threat now as the negative attitude of many rank-and-file officials among the Conservative party towards the company has worsened during the coronavirus pandemic, South China Morning Post reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

    “I think the mood in the parliamentary party has hardened”, said Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, as quoted by the outlet. “And I think it's a shared realisation of what it means for dependence on a business that is part of a state that does not share our values. That has become clearer.”

    He also noted that this mood swing will be reflected in the upcoming parliamentary vote on the Huawei’s involvements in the UK’s 5G rollout, making it impossible for the legislation to get passed.

    People look at a Huawei store in Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivia Zhang
    People look at a Huawei store in Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport in Shenzhen in southern China's Guangdong Province, Friday, Nov. 15, 2019

    This view was echoed by Damian Green’s interview, the Conservative MP who acted as the First Secretary of State and Minister for the Cabinet Office during Theresa May’s time in office.

    “We need to devise a proper, realistic exit strategy from relying on Huawei, which will be difficult for some of our telecom providers so they need to know the government is determined to drive down Huawei’s involvement to zero percent over a realistic timescale, because that will affect everyone’s procurement decisions,” the official said.

    On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said in a televised press conference that the UK cannot be “business as usual” with China when the coronavirus crisis is over. This comes as more than 104,000 cases of infection have been confirmed in the country and the number of reports across the kingdom indicated several incidents of 5G mobile towers being set alight following conspiracy theories linking next-generation technologies to the pandemic.

    Meanwhile, the government spokesman told South China Morning Post in an email that its position towards the company “has not changed”.

    “We are clear-eyed about the challenge posed by Huawei, which is why we are banning them from sensitive and critical parts of the network and setting a strict 35 percent cap on market share,” the official wrote.

    Huawei is Granted Permission in UK’s 5G

    In January, Great Britain allowed Huawei Technologies to participate in building 5G infrastructure across the country. It is still imposed a 35 percent cap on the company’s involvements in the building of non-sensitive sections of high-speed wireless networks, including antennas, while fully excluding it from “core” parts of national 5G networks and geographic locations such as military bases and nuclear sites.

    A logo is pictured on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 Intelligent Metro Router during a 5G event in London, on February 20, 2020
    © AFP 2020 / ISABEL INFANTES
    Farage: Huawei Getting Access to UK’s 5G May Be ‘the Price’ of Beijing Sending COVID-19 Aid to Britain
    The move came despite strong pressures from the United States not to allow the Chinese tech giant into its ally’s 5G rollout, following concerns about the company’s alleged spying activities on behalf of the Chinese government, which have been strongly denied by the firm's officials and Beijing.

    Washington has also  previously warned Britain that granting Huawei with building rights would potentially limit intelligence sharing between the partners of Five Eyes alliance to which both countries belong. However, Boris Johnson’s government still went on with the plan citing economic benefits from allowing Huawei-built 5G infrastructure in the state.

    Topic:
    COVID-19 Puts Nations on Hold (130)
    Tags:
    UK Conservative Party, coronavirus, COVID-19, Huawei, United States, China, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse