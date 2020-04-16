UK Going Back to Normal Will Take Time After Lockdown Eased - Health Minister

"The point Nadine was making is, we will not be returning to some, just straight back to how things were before. This will take time," Hancock said on a Sky News morning show, responding to a question about a tweet by his senior official, Nadine Dorries, who said that a "full exit" from the lockdown would only happen when a vaccine was found. This could take up to 18 months.
The secretary, who will attend an emergency committee meeting on coronavirus response later in the morning, said it was too early to start phasing out social distancing rules.
"People can see that while we may be reaching a peak, the numbers aren't coming down yet", he said.
Brits are advised to only go outside for food, health reasons or work in which telecommuting is not possible. As of Thursday 10:00 am CEST, the UK has confirmed a total of 93,877 coronavirus cases, with 12,107 related fatalities, according to the World Health Organisation.
