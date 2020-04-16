Meghan Markle’s '$1Mn Tell-All' Interview Would Go Downhill Like Prince Andrew’s - Royal Expert

According to a ROYALS podcast commentator, any tell-alls by Prince Harry’s actress-turned-duchess wife would go down badly, especially now that all the senior royals are increasingly going public in a bid to cheer up the COVID-19-battling nation.

As Meghan Markle has been rumoured to be floating a tell-all interview to outline her impressions about living in the royal family, a royal commentator cited by the Daily Star said it would be a disastrous move, akin to Prince Andrew’s non-persuasive sit-down with the BBC over his past ties to the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

“To speak at all, in any detail, about the Royal Family – and really to do an interview you would have to have some elements of that, about what that was like", said Angela Mollard on the podcast ROYALS, which saw experts weigh in on the rumoured prospect of an explosive interview.

“There is no way… I mean it would be a car crash Prince Andrew-style interview part two", Angela said, further bringing up Diana’s interview with Martin Bashir and “that kind of 'I was a victim' style interview".

“I don’t know if she’d do it that way, but if she did, she would be absolutely hammered because while the public had affection for Diana because of the ‘three in the marriage’ scenario with Charles and Camilla, I don’t think there is that depth of affection for Meghan", she continued. Angela went on to suggest that the timing wasn’t good either, since at this tense time for all, the rest of the royals, vice versa, have been seeking to bolster the UK’s morale:

“You know, that lack of consistency and staying power is right now juxtaposed with what the Queen’s doing with, what William and Kate, Camilla and Charles are doing", she said noting Markle was in the royal family for the blink of an eye as compared with the rest.

She summed up saying that taking everything into account, whatever they would tell reporters “would go down so badly".

Another commentator, Zoe Burrell chimed in on the rumoured interview saying “it’s been touted that they would be paid $1 million (£800,000)", which, she admitted “doesn’t seem a lot really for an interview of that magnitude".

The rumours previously had it that the former Sussexes, who stepped down from their senior royal duties in January, would appear on the Oprah Winfrey show, since Meghan and her mother are known to have been friends with the host. However, Oprah shortly thereafter dismissed the claims, ruling out the couple’s appearance on her iconic show.

In April, the couple did speak to the press, agreeing to an exclusive interview with The Telegraph, in which they shared their business aspirations and details of their projected counselling non-profit empire called Archewell.