Hundreds of Thousands of Dead Beetles Wash up on Beach in England

Hundreds of thousands of dead beetles have washed up on a shore in Scarborough, England. The incident was reported by local resident Sue Wetherill, who came across the mysterious sighting while walking on the beach. "I was out doing my hour exercise and I walked along the beach and could see what looked like tiny little sea pods. I've never actually seen anything like that before. There were just masses and masses of them", she told HullLive.
Wetherill said that after she posted pictures on her Facebook account, other users wrote that they had witnessed similar sightings up the coast. Ecologist Dan Lombard explained that the bugs likely died due to temperature fluctuations. "The population has exploded in Spring as they have come out of hibernation and at the beginning of last week we had some warm weather followed straight away by north easterly winds. It went from really warm which would encourage them to disperse to really cold".
