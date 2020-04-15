Dominic Raab to Represent UK at G7 Leaders' Videocall on COVID-19 - Prime Minister's Spokesman

President Donald Trump has called on G7 leaders to hold an extraordinary session dedicated to the joint response to the coronavirus. The summit was initially scheduled to take place in June in the United States.

Dominic Raab, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs who is currently deputising for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, will represent the United Kingdom on the G7 leaders' call concerning the coronavirus situation, Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.

Raab took on the role of Johnson's deputy after the prime minister contracted the coronavirus in late March.

The prime minister was subsequently discharged from hospital after receiving treatment for the coronavirus disease in an intensive care ward. He is expected to remain off work for several weeks while he continues to recover.

US President Trump is expected to hold a G7 videoconference on Thursday to discuss efforts to combat the coronavirus that has swept across the planet infecting almost two million people.

According to the White House, the leaders will discuss ways to "tackle the crisis across multiple areas, including health, finance, humanitarian assistance, and science and technology".

The World Health Organisation, who declared the new coronavirus outbreak a pandemic in March, has registered 1,878,489 cases of the infection by 15 April, 2:00 p.m. CEST. The WHO also registered 119,044 fatalities from COVID-19.