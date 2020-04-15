'Too Slow': Labour Leader Lambasts UK Government's Decisions on COVID-19

UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer has condemned the tardiness of the country's authorities in taking certain decisions to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
"I think that some of the decisions made in the last few weeks were too slow and didn't learn quickly enough from other countries, let's not repeat that", the opposition leader told BBC Radio.
The United Kingdom imposed lockdown measures on 23 March in a bid to stem the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected 88,625 people as of 15 April, 9:00 a.m. CEST.
Earlier this week, Dominic Raab who is deputising while Prime Minister Johnson recovers from COVID-19, hinted this week that the lockdown restrictions could be extended further, saying that it was "absolutely crucially important" not to relax the measures just now.
The World Health Organisation on Monday warned that curbs should be lifted gradually as to avoid a resurgence of the infection.
Some 11,329 have died from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom since the beginning of the outbreak, according to the latest data by the WHO.
