Register
14:21 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo dated Tuesday, March 17, 2020, Britain's Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives a press conference about the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak inside 10 Downing Street in London.

    Coronavirus Could Shrink UK GDP 35 Percent, Raise Unemployment Millions

    © REUTERS / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107893/27/1078932703_0:25:2968:1693_1200x675_80_0_0_5f485e52182118202a138322c4835f66.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004141078951456-uk-economy-coronavirus-sunak-gdp/

    The OBR forecast was based on the assumption restrictions on economic activity of some kind would be maintained for six months, to ever-decreasing levels, although the organisation made clear it wasn’t predicting what the government would actually do.

    The UK economy could shrink by 35 percent and unemployment rise by over two million due to coronavirus, the government’s independent economics forecaster the Office for Budget Responsibility has warned.

    In a striking assessment of potential economic fallout from Covid19, the OBR said the country’s gross domestic product could plunge by over a third in the second quarter of 2020, and 13 percent for 2020 as a whole, producing a hit to living standards worse than the initial shock of the 2008 financial crisis, with unemployment hitting 10 percent by July, and government borrowing increasing at the fastest pace since World War II, quintupling to £273 billion, or around 14 percent of GDP. The disconsolate outlook follows Foreign Secretary and acting Prime Minister Dominic Raab warning the UK is likely to remain in lockdown for at least another month.

    “The longer the period of economic disruption lasts, the more likely it is that the economy’s future potential output will be scarred. The immediate cost of the government’s actions may be high, but we can be confident that the cost of inaction would ultimately have been much higher,” the OBR said.

    ​Responding to the forecast, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said it was important “to be honest about the hardship ahead” and it was clear the lockdown would have a highly deleterious economic impact, with the government unable to protect every job and business. Nonetheless, he said the number of companies able to access government loads should “tick up considerably into the thousands this week”.

    “The report makes clear the actions we’ve taken will help to mitigate the impact of the virus on our economy and that if we hadn’t done these things it would mean that things were a lot worse, for example with unemployment. [This isn’t] a choice between health and economics – that defies common sense. I’m speaking to the banks every single day. There was an overwhelming demand early on, that backlog is being worked though, which will be comforting. It’s something that we’re looking at very closely. Acceptance rates on applications, the data we’re getting through, are reasonably high and banks are extending overdrafts,” he explained.

    ​Commenting, Labour shadow Chancellor Anneliese Dodds said additional action was necessary to ensure take-up of the economic measures introduced by the government was increased.

    “Behind these very concerning figures lie many businesses which have gone bust and many people who have lost their jobs. Labour has been working constructively with government on its economic support package. It is clear that additional action needs to be taken to increase the take-up of the different measures. We have called for urgent action in relation to the loans scheme in particular, as take-up is worryingly low. It is absolutely critical government now does all it can to minimise the depth and length of the economic impact from necessary anti-coronavirus measures,” she added.

    The Scottish National Party's leader in Westminster, Ian Blackford, called on the UK government to fix shortfalls in support being offered to those who've lost their jobs or seen their incomes reduced, renewing calls for a guaranteed minimum income and warning the UK government against lifting lockdown too early, as “protecting lives must be the priority”.

    ​"The Chancellor must ensure that businesses have access to cash to stay afloat - and that all households get the support they need. This must include a guaranteed minimum income for everyone and strengthened welfare protections - so no one is left behind. Too many people have been left out of the current schemes - and millions are struggling to pay their bills and support their families when their incomes have been slashed. Ensuring the right support is crucial but I would also warn the UK government against any rash decision to lift the lockdown too early. Protecting lives must be the priority. The lockdown must be in place for as long as is necessary to ensure people do not lose their lives needlessly," Blackford said. 

    Related:

    Coronavirus Death Toll in England Rises by More Than 600 in 24 Hours - NHS
    Coronavirus Killing Vulnerable Americans: “Race & Class in the USA”
    Russian Foreign Minister Warns Against Politicising Coronavirus Response, WHO Actions
    UK Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 12,000
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse