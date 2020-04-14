Register
06:22 GMT14 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Level 1 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is seen at the Hospital for Tropical Diseases, as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow around the world, in London, Britain April 1, 2020. Picture taken April 1, 2020.

    Corona-Hit UK Missed Out on at Least Three EU PPE Bulk Purchases - Report

    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107894/47/1078944755_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_0fdeb8c482c154ade4aa11def1f7d003.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004141078944659-corona-hit-uk-missed-out-on-at-least-three-eu-ppe-bulk-purchases---report/

    After a belated show of interest in the EU’s procurement schemes running from late February, the UK, whose NHS is currently suffering from protective kit shortages jumped on just one round of talks on 19 March, neglecting subsequent ones.

    Britain has already missed three opportunities to be part of an EU procurement scheme for bulk supplies of masks, gloves, and other essential protective equipment and has been absent from key talks about future purchases, The Guardian has revealed, as the country’s PPE-strapped NHS continues to battle the coronavirus epidemic.

    First, having missed the mass procurement of medical ventilators, the UK instructed local manufacturers to build tens of thousands more ventilators, the edition learned.

    Separately, the country, which is going through the formal Brexit transition phase, has also not been involved in two rounds of bulk purchasing of PPE, which were launched by the EU on 28 February and 17 March.

    Per The Guardian, the EU’s procurement from 28 February initially failed because of suppliers, who didn’t demonstrate commercial interest at the time, but was launched anew on 15 March, providing additional time for the UK to get involved if it wanted to.

    It is understood that officials in Whitehall only realised after the three aforementioned rounds had been put out to tender that they had not received invitations to join the Joint Procurement Agreement committee that negotiates and puts together collective orders.

    The first respective meeting the UK took part in was in the midst of the global coronavirus-induced lockdown on 19 March - after it informed the steering commission that emails of invitation were being sent to an outdated address, according to The Guardian.

    Despite finally showing interest, British officials did not attend a separate meeting of health officials on 25 March where parties were invited to spell out their requirements for future purchases to the commission.

    The UK is likewise not involved in the joint procurement of laboratory equipment, the British edition noted, further reporting that while the EU is also planning a joint procurement of corona therapies, the UK is yet to state whether it will be involved.

    First PPE Batches

    European medics are preparing to receive the first of €1.5-billion worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) within days or a maximum of two weeks as part of a joint procurement scheme. The agreement saw as many as 25 countries and eight companies participate, according to cited internal EU documents.

    The EU even receives offers from suppliers of medical equipment, including masks, overalls, and goggles in excess of the number initially requested, according to a spokesman for the European commission. The EU is separately full-on establishing stockpiles within member states, with the first being set up in Romania.

    ‘Straining Every Sinew’

    The UK has meanwhile acknowledged shortages of PPE for frontline NHS medics. Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the prime minister as Boris Johnson recovers from COVID-19, admitted that cost was no issue noting there are certain issues with PPE supply due to “a competitive market out there”.

    Particular concerns grew over the weekend over stocks of full-sleeve gowns running out. The items are specially designed to resist droplets which can spread coronavirus and proved to be highly effective at protecting medics in Italy, the second worst virus-hit country in the world.

    Raab said only that 16 million items of equipment were delivered over the bank holiday weekend. “We are straining every sinew to roll them out even further and even faster", he said.

    The death toll among UK doctors and nurses is now on the rise, with Matt Hancock, the Health Secretary, confirming on Saturday that 19 NHS workers had died. He admitted it was “impossible” to say when hospitals would be fully equipped with everything they needed but added that the healthcare authorities are unaware “of any links from shortages of PPE to any of these deaths".

    New examples of equipment shortages seen by The Guardian include a London district nurse being issued with just three disposable masks for a week and a care home nurse in Devon, who claimed that her employer suggested that she should have drinks no more than every four hours to avoid multiple changes of masks and gloves.

    The Royal College of Nursing went further reportedly advising nurses that they should refuse to treat patients with COVID-19 “as a last resort” if they could not access the full PPE they needed for effective and safe work.

    According to the WHO, the UK has since early March seen over 84,200 confirmed coronavirus cases, including over 10,600 related deaths.

    Related:

    UK PM Spokesman Says Boris Johnson Tested Negative for Coronavirus Before He Left Hospital
    UK Spy Agencies Predict More Assertive China Post-Coronavirus – Reports
    Coronavirus: Files Reveal UK Government Considered Herd Immunity Despite Denials
    'Trump Time': Peter Navarro Points to 'Original Sin' of Extreme Lack of PPE in US
    Tags:
    UK, National Health Service (NHS)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tokarevsky Lighthouse by Amur Bay. Tokarevsky lighthouse is of crucial importance in ensuring the navigational safety of the navigation of ships sailing to the port of Vladivostok from Amur Bay.
    Where to Hide From the COVID-19 Pandemic: Lighthouses That Are Not So Easy To Get To
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse