Prince Harry Reportedly Ditches Royal Surname in US Paperwork Registering New Company

While remaining the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry stopped using his HRH title after he and Meghan Markle officially resigned from the royal family in April, following the decision by the couple to step back from the fold and work to become financially independent.

Prince Harry was recently seen omitting his royal surname when filing paperwork in the US to register a new sustainable tour firm – Travalyst, writes the Express.

The Duke of Sussex used neither his HRH title, nor Mountbatten Windsor – the royal family's official last name given to members without HRH titles.

In the documents, the Prince also failed to use the surname he resorted to when still at school and throughout his time in the British army – Wales.

The Duke of Sussex had announced in September 2019 he planned to partner with Booking.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, TripAdvisor, and Visa to form Travalyst, "dedicated to exploring and promoting solutions that will make travel more sustainable."

Launched initially as an official royal project in cooperation with Buckingham Palace, after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from royal duties it had been anticipated the Prince would continue with Travalyst in a private capacity.

© REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the European premiere of "The Lion King" in London, Britain July 14, 2019.

The name on the registration documents appears as Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially forfeited their titles of royalty on 31 March, beginning their transitioning from royal life and moving to California, Prince Harry set up an office in Beverly Hills and another in London.

On official documents the Prince is referred to as “Individual Person with Significant Control”, with source of business listed as "other professional, scientific and technical activities not elsewhere classified".

“The Prince of Wales chooses to alter the present decisions when he becomes king, he will continue to be of the House of Windsor and his grandchildren will use the surname Mountbatten-Windsor,” it is said on the Royal Family website.

After ceasing to use his HRH title after officially resigning from the royal family in April, Prince Harry remains the Duke of Sussex, and was suggested as potentially changing his name to Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex, or "Harry, Duke of Sussex" for short, by Insider, similar to other royals who dropped their titles.

© AP Photo / Chris Jackson Britain's Prince Harry smiles during the 'Walk Of America' launch in London, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

After their decision in January 2020 to step down as working royals, announced via an Instagram post on their official @sussexroyal account, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were told by the Queen to drop their “Sussex Royal” label, as the couple had originally sought to register it as a global trademark for a range of items and activities.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed ambitious plans to establish a non-profit called Archewell Foundation, a multi-media educational empire providing a broad variety of services, including emotional counselling, well-being courses, education and a nutrition website, The Telegraph reported.

The couple were cited as saying that while the COVId-19 pandemic spreads, all global resources are aimed at battling the disease, and they would look forward to “launching Archewell when the time is right".