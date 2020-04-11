England's Coronavirus Hospital Death Toll Rises By More Than 800 in 24 Hours

Health officials reported on Saturday that the coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 823 to a total of 8,937.
Those who died aged were between 11 and 102 years old, according to the NHS.
Earlier in the day, the office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he was making "good progress" in his recovery from COVID-19.
As of Saturday, the UK has more than 68,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 9,875 fatalities.
The government on Friday published a UK-wide plan to ensure supplies of personal protective equipment for health care workers. Hancock faced criticism from opposition leader Keir Starmer for implying that NHS staff were wasting supplies.
All comments
Show new comments (0)