Register
08:14 GMT11 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An RAF Chinook helicopter drops aggregate to help shore up a reservoir at risk of collapse, threatening to engulf the town of Whaley Bridge in the Peak District, England, 2 August 2019

    UK Defence Ministry Deploys Military Helicopters Across Country to Ramp Up Fight Against COVID-19

    © AP Photo / Jon Super
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (18)
    301
    Subscribe

    In March, the UK Ministry of Defence announced it was boosting the size of its civil contingency unit (CCU) to create a 20,000-strong COVID-19 support force amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, as the country’s police force and NHS services were struggling to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

    In a bid to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK Ministry of Defence has set up a new 300-strong Joint Helicopter Aviation Task Force to airlift critical patients from remote areas to major hospitals that have intensive care facilities, writes the Daily Mail.

    The helicopters will be flown and maintained in different regions across the UK, and may fly medicine and equipment to specific areas, as well as transporting patients or specialist doctors.

    ​Incorporating a total of 13 helicopters, the Task Force includes:

    1. Three Royal Navy Merlin helicopters on standby at RNAS Culdrose to support Southern England, the Channel Islands and the Isles of Scilly.

    2. Three RAF Puma helicopters at Kinloss Barracks in Moray, Scotland to support the NHS in Scotland and Northern England.

    3. Three RAF Chinook helicopters at RAF Odiham in Hampshire.

    4. Two Army Air Corps Wildcats on standby at RNAS Yeovilton in Somerset.

    5. Two Army Air Corps Wildcat helicopters detached to RAF Leeming, North Yorkshire, to cover Northern England.

    The Joint Helicopter Aviation Task Force personnel could potentially work with hundreds of NHS and air ambulance paramedics over the next months, reports the outlet.

    In addition to the helicopters, an A400M Atlas aircraft based at RAF Brize Norton could also be used for transporting patients and medical equipment.

    ​During the week, a joint drill at Thruxton Aerodrome in Hampshire involved some 30 military personnel and civilian medics, as they simulated loading COVID-19 patients on board the aircraft and hooking them up to ventilators.

    With the current measures marking the first large-scale collaboration between military helicopters and health service staff, Commander Chris Knowles, Commanding Officer, 820 Navy Air Squadron, elaborated:

    “One of the reasons we're standing by is the particular pressures that could come on the NHS if you ended up with a hot spot. I think we might be initially moving people out of areas that are difficult to get to – especially the Scilly Isles, places like that, to primary care.”

    Underscoring the experience already displayed by some squadron members during combat missions in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Commanding Officer said:

    “Everything we do is based on the advice of medical experts at the time. Whether the priority is smoothness for the patient, whether the priority is speed, or whether the priority is maintaining a low altitude.”

    Knowles added that for respiratory diseases like the coronavirus helicopters were required to stick to a relatively low altitude.

    “As a whole squadron we thought it was a great opportunity to be able to do our part, help our colleagues in the NHS. This is a whole-nation effort and it's a real team work piece for us,” said the officer.

    Dr. Simon Hughes, an anaesthetist from HEMS (helicopter emergency medical services) was quoted as saying: “It's absolutely fantastic. This is a marriage, if you like, between the highly capable RAF and Royal Navy, and the professionalism and capabilities of Southampton Air Ambulance.”

    The medic added that a Chinook helicopter could accommodate up to two ventilated patients, with the size of the aircraft allowing RAF staff to maintain “a safe distance from us and the patient”.

    General Tyrone Urch, Commander Standing Joint Command (UK) was quoted as touting the joint effort as an example of the military's role in aiding the NHS and emergency services during the pandemic.

    Members of Britain's armed forces arrive at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in London on March 31, 2020, where the NHS Nightingale field hospital has been created to help with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    Members of Britain's armed forces arrive at the ExCeL London exhibition centre in London on March 31, 2020, where the NHS Nightingale field hospital has been created to help with the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
    “The pilots and crews from across the Aviation Task Force have years of experience of challenging casualty evacuations from operations in the UK and abroad. The training in Thruxton brings these skills to the service of the NHS and continues to build the partnership with our frontline clinical staff that is vital to our battle against the coronavirus.”

    Earlier in March, the UK Ministry of Defence announced it was creating a 20,000-strong COVID-19 support force amid the spreading coronavirus pandemic, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace revealing that the civil contingency unit (CCU) would be boosted by an additional 10,000 troops.

    The measures came as the country’s police force and NHS were working at full capacity to deal with the fallout from the pandemic.

    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (18)

    Related:

    NHS’s Model ‘Holding It Back’ – Politician on UK Response to Coronavirus Pandemic
    UK’s Economy Was Headed Toward Recession Before Coronavirus-Related Plunge– Reports
    UK Cabinet Wound Up Without Leadership Vacuum Plan as Boris Johnson is Fighting Coronavirus – Report
    UK to Boost Covid Support Force by 10,000 Troops as Police, NHS at Full Stretch Over Pandemic
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, UK Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Defence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse