Views of London as UK's Johnson Moved Out of Intensive Care to Regular Ward - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was diagnosed with the coronavirus, was transferred from intensive care to a regular ward on Thursday evening.

According to a spokesperson for the prime minister’s office, Boris Johnson was in a good mood and in "extremely good spirits".

"The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery," the spokesperson said.

Following news of Johnson's improving condition, US President Donald Trump said that the British PM’s release should be celebrated "as great news".

