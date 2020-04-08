Labour Politician Expelled From Party After Saying Johnson 'Deserved' to Have COVID-19

The UK Prime Minister is currently in intensive care unit in London where he was admitted after his COVID-19 symptoms became more persistent. Johnson announced via Twitter that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in March.

A Labour councillor and the mayor of a town in Derbyshire, Shelia Oakes, has been removed from the Labour party after she issued a controversial comment in regard to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's well-being, according to BBC.

Oakes, in reply to a Facebook post asking people to pray for Prime Minister's health after he had been taken into intensive care, wrote that Boris Johnson "deserved" to have the disease as he was, according to her, "the worst PMs we've ever had".

After the comment caused furor, the Labour politician was forced to apologise saying that she did not realise it would upset so many people.

"I'm concerned about nurses and doctors who don't have protective equipment. I said something when I was angry without thinking about the prime minister or his family", BBC quoted Oakes as saying.

According to the leader of the Amber Valley Labour group that withdrew her whip, the former member's comments will be investigated.

The UK prime minister confirmed he had tested positive for COVID-19 on 27 March.

He was moved to hospital on 5 April and later into intensive care as his conditions reportedly deteriorated. However, his office maintains that the prime minister is "stable and in good spirits".