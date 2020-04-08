UK Health Minister Says Johnson in Stable Condition After 2nd Night in Intensive Care

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Edward Argar, the minister of state at the UK Department of Health and Social Care, said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who contracted COVID-19, was in stable condition after spending his second night in intensive care.

"I understand the Prime Minister is in a stable condition, he's comfortable and in good spirits. He has in the past had some oxygen, but he's not on ventilation", Argar told the Sky News.

The 55-year-old prime minister was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with persistent symptoms of COVID-19 and transferred to intensive care on Monday. Johnson's spokesperson said on Tuesday that the prime minister's condition was stable and he was not receiving lung ventilation.

© REUTERS / POOL New Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference on the novel coronavirus, in London, Britain March 3, 2020.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for him, has said that the prime minister is receiving standard oxygen treatment and breathing without assistance.

In the meantime, the pandemic is continuing to spread across the country, with 51,612 confirmed cases and 5,373 fatalities as of Wednesday, according to the World Health Organisation.