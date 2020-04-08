Outside View of Hospital Where Boris Johnson is Undergoing COVID-19 Treatment - Video

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who announced in March that he had contracted the coronavirus, is now in an intensive care unit in London. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab is temporarily stepping in for Johnson until the prime minister gets better.

Follow our live feed from outside St Thomas' Hospital in London where UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is undergoing treatment after he tested positive for the coronavirus nearly two weeks ago.

According to Johnson's office, the prime minister's condition remains stable and he is being closely monitored in intensive care.

The 55-year-old head of government was admitted to hospital on Sunday after displaying persistent COVID-19 symptoms.