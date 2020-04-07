Prince Andrew Accuser Claims ‘Getting Tested for COVID-19’ After Suffering 'Fever and Cough’

Last week, Prince Andrew’s lawyer argued that there is new evidence that may undermine the Duke of York’s earlier claim that he never met Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged teenage sex trafficking victim Virginia Roberts when she was 17.

One of convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking victims, who earlier asserted that the now-deceased billionaire had coerced her into having sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17, has claimed that she is being tested for the coronavirus.

Virginia Roberts, who currently goes by the name Giuffre, tweeted on Monday that she is “so scared now, having trouble breathing, fever and cough”, adding that she was praying the COVID-19 test “is not positive”.

I’m so scared right now, having trouble breathing, fever & cough. Getting tested for Covid-19 praying it’s not positive 🙏 🦋 pic.twitter.com/GfAzxut82Q — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) April 7, 2020

The claims come after Prince Andrew’s lawyer David Boies told The Mail last week that there evidence that will “come out that undercuts his assertion that he didn't know Virginia, had not been with her”.

“I think the mistake that he [Prince Andrew] made was thinking that somehow this evidence wouldn't dribble out and now, of course, that's exactly what's happening”, Boies claimed, adding that it puts the Duke of York is in a “terrible position”.

The lawyer also said that “a judge in New York in some of the cases has set a discovery cut-off for June, so I think a lot of this will come out between now and June”.

The remarks come amid the ongoing fallout from Prince Andrew’s “car crash” interview with the BBC in November 2019, when he said, in particular, that he did not regret befriending Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in August of that year while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The interview was followed by the Duke of York’s announcement that he would step down from public duties for the "foreseeable future", because his association with Epstein had become a “major disruption” to the Royal Family, which has repeatedly denied that Prince Andrew met Giuffre.

Epstein had been under investigation since 2005 before he died in custody last year; he pleaded not guilty to all charges of sexually assaulting and trafficking dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida during the early 2000s, and was facing up to 45 years in prison.

While the official cause of his death was reported to be suicide by hanging, it remains disputed as the circumstances raised doubts as to whether he was actually murdered before he could testify against his high-profile friends, including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, and Prince Andrew, among others.