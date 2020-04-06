UK Drivers Open Case Against Volkswagen

A case against German car manufacturing giant Volkswagen has been taken to the UK’s High Court, with the company standing accused of reducing nitrogen oxide emissions artificially in test scenarios in order, to falsely comply with EU consumer standards.

Rumours regarding said tests had been circulating since 2015, and drivers could now potentially be set for pay-outs, should they argue that the products were miss-sold as being environmentally friendly.

Car manufacturing companies are coming under increasing scrutiny to curb emissions from their vehicles, with numerous countries; including the UK pledging to clamp down on the sale of diesel cars in the coming decades.

Volkswagen have since claimed that they will appeal any ruling against them, as the case develops.