UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Taken to Intensive Care

A spokesperson for the head of the British government said earlier Monday that Johnson was "under observation" following tests, but had not yet been put on a ventilator. The prime minister checked into St. Thomas' Hospital in London on Sunday.

However, now Johnson has been moved to intensive care, according to a government spokesperson.

​"Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital," a Monday statement reads.

"The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary. The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all the NHS staff for their hard work and dedication," the statement continues.

Raab told reporters earlier Monday that he had not spoken with Johnson since April 4 - before the prime minister was hospitalized - but noted that he had chaired the morning meeting in Johnson's place and that Johnson was being kept informed of the proceedings.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...