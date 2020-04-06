Register
17:44 GMT06 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

    UK Foreign Secretary Says He Last Spoke to Boris Johnson in Person on Saturday

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (82)
    0 91
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107797/48/1077974876_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_38bbaae60c2828ebaac68e870b9bf53d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004061078858363-uk-foreign-secretary-says-he-last-spoke-to-boris-johnson-in-person-on-saturday/

    Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital after the symptoms caused by the coronavirus infection failed to cease a week after the prime minister tested positive.

    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is currently in charge of meetings on the coronavirus outbreak situation in the country, has revealed that he last spoke with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in person on 4 April – before the latter was hospitalised due to COVID-19.

    "I spoke to the PM over the weekend. I chaired the morning meeting that he would normally chair. He's been kept abreast of all the relevant development", he said.

    When asked by journalists if he is ready to take over the government if needed, Raab responded that Boris Johnson is still in charge and is issuing directions when it is required.

    Raab's remarks come as the prime minister's spokesman denied a report that Johnson is undergoing artificial lung ventilation and added that he is "in good spirits". The PM also wrote a Twitter post on 6 April, clarifying that he went to hospital to run routine tests on the advice of his doctor, as he is still experiencing COVID-19 symptoms 10 days after testing positive.

    The prime minister's spokesperson also said that Johnson remains in charge of the government and is receiving "his box of work" while in hospital. At the same time, he noted that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had taken over Johnson's role in the commission on handling the coronavirus outbreak and would chair it for the time being.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on a monitor for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) meeting in London, Britain March 28, 2020
    © REUTERS / Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout
    UK PM's Spokesman Says Boris Johnson is Not on a Ventilator

    Earlier, Sputnik reported, citing a source in the health authorities, that the prime minister would be undergoing artificial lung ventilation in hospital.

    The UK witnessed a surge in the number of coronavirus cases in March, with the total number of infected exceeding 47,000 people by 5 April and fatalities reaching 4,934.

    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (82)

    Related:

    COVID-19-Hit Boris Johnson Draws Huge Support From MPs, World Leaders After Being Taken to Hospital
    Situation Outside London Hospital After PM Boris Johnson Was Admitted Over COVID-19 Symptoms - Video
    UK PM's Spokesman Says Boris Johnson is Not on a Ventilator
    COVID-19: I Would Suggest PM Johnson to Sleep, Reduce Stress and Listen to Medical Advice – Doctor
    UK Prime Minister Johnson Will Undergo Tests in Hospital Today, Housing Secretary Says
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse