Keir Starmer Shuffles Labour Party’s Pack as Rebecca Long-Bailey Moved and Ed Miliband Resurrected

Sir Keir Starmer, a former Director of Public Prosecutions, was elected as the new leader of the opposition Labour Party on Saturday, replacing Jeremy Corbyn. He defeated one of Corbyn’s closest allies, Rebecca Long-Bailey, and Lisa Nandy - a Corbyn critic.

The new Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer, 57, has completed his reshuffle of the Shadow Cabinet.

Rebecca Long-Bailey, 40, has been given the education portfolio and former leader Ed Miliband has come in from the cold and been given Long-Bailey’s former portfolio as Shadow Business, Enery and Industrial Strategy Secretary.

Rebecca Long-Bailey proved herself the true Corbyn continuity candidate by catastrophically losing this election. — Maomentum (@Maomentum_) April 4, 2020

​Emily Thornberry, who was removed as Shadow Foreign Secretary on Sunday, has been made International Trade Secretary.

Thornberry has been replaced by Lisa Nandy, 40, the MP for Wigan and a critic of Corbynism.

Anneliese Dodds has replaced John McDonnell as Shadow Chancellor and Nick Thomas-Symonds, a Welsh lawyer, has been appointed Shadow Home Secretary, replacing Diane Abbott.

The important thing to remember is that Long-Bailey won the argument and for that I’d give her 10/10 — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) April 4, 2020

​As Britain battles the coronavirus crisis, Jonathan Ashworth has been retained as Shadow Health Secretary but several Corbyn loyalists - Barry Gardiner, Jon Trickett and Ian Lavery - were fired on Sunday, 5 April.

On Monday, 6 April, Richard Burgon tweeted that he had been fired as Shadow Justice Secretary. Burgon, a Corbyn loyalist, had run for the deputy leadership.

It’s been an honour to serve as Labour’s Shadow Justice Secretary since 2016.



I’ve just had a chat with Keir who let me know I won’t be in his new Shadow Cabinet team.



As I've done since joining the Party in the mid-1990s, I'll continue to give my all to get a Labour Gov't. — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) April 6, 2020

​He has been replaced by David Lammy, who has been outspoken on the issue of the government’s handling of the Grenfell Tower fire and has also been a vociferous Remainer during the Brexit debate.

Angela Rayner was elected as Deputy Leader on Saturday - four months after her successor Tom Watson stepped down.

When shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds was Lab candidate for Reading East in 2010, she proposed banning domestic flights https://t.co/SEZC04pQug pic.twitter.com/3Dk8GvDlBh — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) April 6, 2020

​John Healey has been appointed as Shadow Defence Secretary and a newcomer, Jonathan Reynolds, has been given the Work and Pensions brief.

Rosena Allin-Khan, who ran for the deputy leadership, has been appointed Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Lord Falconer - who is not an MP but was a minister in Tony Blair’s government - has been appointed Shadow Attorney General.

Tony Lloyd, who is currently both Shadow Secretary of State for Scotland and Northern Ireland, has been hospitalised with coronavirus. Keir Starmer has wished him a full recovery: https://t.co/mEekwQTqJT — Sienna Rodgers (@siennamarla) April 6, 2020

​There is no place in the Shadow Cabinet for Yvette Cooper or Hilary Benn, both of whom had been tipped for a return to the front bench by political analysts.

John McDonnell, sporting an ingenious disguise, keeping an eye on things: pic.twitter.com/7WtnbKYVJ0 — Ben (@_benbeach) April 6, 2020

