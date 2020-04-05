Coronavirus: NHS Surgeon Warns Against Wearing Protective Gloves Via TikTok

The world over, people have begun religiously wearing masks and gloves in public places to insulate themselves from the Covid-19 outbreak - however, NHS surgeon Dr. Karan Rangarajan explains in the short yet informative clip that wearing gloves instead of regularly washing one’s hands could place individuals at much greater risk.

“You’ve got your gloves, you’re at the supermarket, you’re touching things – there you go, germs. You keep touching more things throughout same day with these same gloves, germs everywhere. You’re accumulating germs. Your glove is now more full of germs than your hand would’ve been if you washed each time. Remember, with these same gloves you’ll be touching your steering wheel, you might accidentally touch your face, transferring the germs to yourself. And then when you’re changing the gloves you might actually be touching the glove itself. Just wash your hands, be sensible, stay safe,” Dr. Rangarajan warns.

​He’s not the only medical professional to harness social media to challenge public perceptions about how to stay safe during the pandemic. Former emergency room nurse Molly Lixey in Michigan went viral earlier this week after using paint to explain why gloves could cause people more problems than they solve. She made the video after a trip to the supermarket alerted her to the cross-contamination which can take place.