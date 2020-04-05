Register
12:29 GMT05 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The Royal Free NHS hospital is pictured in London on February 10, 2020, where some of the UK nationals that have been confirmed to have the 2019-nCoV strain of the novel coronavirus have been taken.

    Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Snapped Breaking Lockdown, Visiting Second Home

    © AFP 2020 / TOLGA AKMEN
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (25)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/00/1078530070_0:312:3087:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_0a1364b9360c30f2ee4c3c1b23c543fb.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004051078843742-coronavirus-scotland-cmo-calderwood/

    Calderwood has repeatedly stressed residents of Scotland should adhere to government advice and restrictions, and suggested it look ever-less likely holidays would take place this year as they have done previously.

    Scotland’s chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, has been photographed visiting her second home in Fife during the UK Coronavirus lockdown - despite issuing advice to stay at home.

    Photos of Calderwood and her family near a coastal retreat in Earlsferry were published in the Scottish Sun late on 4th April - mere days earlier, she’d tweeted a photo of her family from their main residence in Edinburgh as they clapped for NHS staff working to stop the spread of Covid-19.

    ​Calderwood lives just two-and-a-half miles from the Scottish government building where she delivers daily briefings on the virus to first minister Nicola Sturgeon - although her Earlsferry retreat is over an hour’s drive from Edinburgh. On 3rd April, Sturgeon said the upcoming Easter break would be “a holiday period unlike any we’ve had in our lifetimes”.

    ​Catherine Calderwood 23 Mar: “We have the virus in Scotland and this is no longer a rehearsal for something that might have to happen." "(New measures) can restrict the spread but only if people comply with EACH & EVERY ONE of these measures”. When do you start complying Cath? pic.twitter.com/8rkQRVCh0k

    ​The images emerged amid continuing urging from the CMO and other leading medical professionals and politicians to stay at home in order to protect lives and the NHS. In March, the Scottish government issued a travel warning criticising the “irresponsible behaviour” of those with second homes and camper vans travelling to the Highlands in an effort to isolate.

    “Since the start of this epidemic, the CMO has been working seven days a week preparing Scotland’s response. She took the opportunity this weekend to check on a family home in Fife as she knows she will not be back again until the crisis is over. She stayed overnight before returning to Edinburgh. In line with guidance, she stayed within her own household group and observed social distancing with anyone she was in passing in the village,” a Scottish government spokesperson said.
    Topic:
    Confirmed Cases of Coronavirus Top One Million Globally (25)

    Related:

    Flying in Coronavirus’ Face: Jobless Thai Sex Workers Forced to Comb Streets for Clients - Report
    UN Facing ‘Dire’ Liquidity Meltdown Due to Coronavirus Crisis
    All Schools in Scotland to Close as Total Infected With Coronavirus Passes 200
    ‘It Would Be Foolish to Take Casual View of Coronavirus Pandemic’ – UKIP Scotland Leader
    Tags:
    pandemic, disease, outbreak, coronavirus, COVID-19, corona
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Untouched Beauty: Cherry Blossoms Bloom Around the World
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse