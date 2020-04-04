Boris Johnson's Pregnant Girlfriend Has Coronavirus, Says Feeling Better and on the Mend

Britain's prime minister went into self-isolation last week after testing positive for COVID-19, but vowed to remain at his post. On Friday, he reported that he would remain in isolation, since he still has mild symptoms, including a high temperature.

Boris Johnson's fiance Carrie Symonds has reported that she has been bedridden over the past week suffering symptoms of the new coronavirus, but added that she is making a recovery.

"I've spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus. I haven't needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I'm on the mend," she said in a statement on Saturday. "Being pregnant with COVID-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be very reassuring," Symonds added.

Symonds statement comes a day after Prime Minister Johnson issued an update on his status. Revealing to the world that he had come down with the new coronavirus on March 28, Johnson noted Friday that he would continue to self-isolate owing to a high temperature, one of the virus's known symptoms.

Symonds now joins multiple high-ranking UK persons, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Prince Charles, who have contracted COVID-19. The 71-year-old Prince of Wales, who is within the virus's high risk group, recovered from the virus this week, and appeared in public to open a new coronavirus field hospital in London and to discuss the "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience" of the UK's nation-wide lockdown, while praising the efforts of the National Health Service.

