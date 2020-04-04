British Serviceman First Confirmed Coronavirus Case in Falklands Islands

In just the first three months of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has enveloped the world and seen governments impose restrictions in order to stop the spread of the virus. The United Kingdom has introduced a full-scale lockdown with the public only being allowed out of their homes for exercise and essential shopping.

A member of Britain's armed forced has become the first confirmed coronavirus case on the Falkland Islands, it was revealed in a statement by the regional authorities on Saturday.

The government said that the serviceman was transferred from a military base to the sole civilian hospital on the British overseas territory at the end of March, showing symptoms of Covid-19.

A spokesperson confirmed that the patient had tested positive for the virus after being admitted from the Mount Pleasant Complex.

"They have been cared for with all necessary isolation precautions and continue to be so. The patient, who is not on a ventilator, is in a stable condition and being carefully looked after by the hospital staff", they said

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) confirmed that a member of the "British Forces South Atlantic Islands personnel" had tested positive for coronavirus, but that there is "no threat to colleagues or the work environment".

The Falkland Islands' government has imposed measures to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Last Friday, all schools and nurseries were shut and all non-essential workers have been told to remain at home.

Around a sixth of the territory's population is classed as "high-risk".

The Falklands remain disputed territory between Argentina and the United Kingdom.