UK Labour Party Names Keir Starmer as New Leader

After being elected in 2015, Jeremy Corbyn announced last year that he would resign as a leader of the Labour party, following the disastrous results of the December 2019 general election.

Keir Starmer, MP for Holborn and St Pancras, was elected as the new leader of the UK Labour party, the Guardian reported. He replaces Jeremy Corbyn in the post, after beating Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy. Starmer won the support of 56.2% of party members, with Rebecca Long-Bailey coming second with 27.6%, while Lisa Nandy got 16.2% of the vote.

"It's the honour and privilege of my life to be elected as leader of the Labour Party. It comes at a moment like no other in our lifetime", Starmer said in a pre-recorded statement.

Starmer previously worked as the director of public prosecutions and has most recently been the Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union.

"Under my leadership we will engage constructively with the government, not opposition for opposition's sake. Not scoring party political points or making impossible demands. But with the courage to support where that's the right thing to do", the new Labour leader said.

After his election was announced, Starmer apologised for incidents of anti-Semitism in the party.

"On behalf of the Labour Party, I am sorry", Starmer said in a statement. "I will tear out this poison by its roots and judge success by the return of Jewish members and those who felt that they could no longer support us".

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW