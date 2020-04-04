British NHS Ups Administration Staff Intake Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

25,000 former NHS workers have offered their return to hospitals throughout the UK after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson issued a plea last week, and Health Secretary Matt Hancock has now stated that Britain’s rate of coronavirus infection could soon reach peak levels.

New staffers have reportedly been hired to ensure that applications from former NHS employees who wish to return to the fold can be processed amid increasing demand for their services.

The UK’s NHS remains under constant strain, and deaths from the coronavirus in Britain have risen substantially on a daily basis, with figures drawing ever closer to Spain and Italy-like levels, and it is speculated that less than 2,000 of the 25,000 returning medical staff have been re-registered.

Hancock also claimed that increased testing and protective gear will be provided to frontline medics, after concerns were raised about a lack of supplies, and is expected to provide further details in the coming days.