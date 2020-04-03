Coronavirus-Positive UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Remain in Isolation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and has been in self-isolation since then.

The prime minister stated on Friday that he will remain in isolation as he still has mild symptoms of the coronavirus including a high temperature.

"Although I'm feeling better and I've done my seven days of isolation, alas I still have one of the symptoms, a minor symptom, I still have a temperature so in accordance with government advice I must continue my self-isolation until that symptom itself goes," Johnson said in a video message.

Apart from Johnson, some other high-ranking British officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have also contracted the infection. In the royal family, Prince Charles was not spared the virus either but has already recovered from it successfully.

Currently, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the UK has reached 34 192, with 2, 926 fatalities.

