Sky Broadband Internet Reportedly Down for Customers Across UK Amid Covid-19 Lockdown

According to media reports, Sky broadband is down across the UK as users report that they are unable to access the internet.

Customers in Cornwall, Plymouth and other parts of Devon are reporting a loss of internet services, according to the CornwallLive media outlet.

Apparently #Sky is experiencing a major broadband issue. Yep, that’s exactly what I thought when I saw this map. #accurate pic.twitter.com/DZZHi51tWQ — Chris S (@chrisscribbles) April 3, 2020

​The Sky support team has admitted that there is an ongoing issue.

NEW: Cornwall



We're aware that some customers in the area are reporting an amber internet light on their router. Our support teams are currently investigating this issue.



You can keep up to date on the My Sky App or via our service status page: https://t.co/BoCyQlPck5 — Sky Help Team (@SkyHelpTeam) April 3, 2020

​More than 90 percent of the reported problems are connected with the internet, with 6 percent of the issues connected with TV reception.