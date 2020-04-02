Johnson May Remain in Isolation Beyond 3 April Amid Continuing COVID-19 Symptoms - Downing Street

Mr Johnson tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday and has been in self-isolation since then. As of 2 April, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK stands at 29,872, with 2,357 deaths.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson may remain in isolation beyond 3 April as he is still showing symptoms, Downing Street said.

According to Johnson's spokesman, the prime minister "continues to have mild symptoms."

“We're following the guidelines from PHE and from the chief medical officer which states that you need to self isolate for a period of seven days so no change in that,” he said.

Apart from Johnson, some other high-ranking British officials, including Health Secretary Matt Hancock, have also contracted the infection. In the royal family, Prince Charles was not spared the virus either but has already recovered from it successfully.

