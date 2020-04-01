Prince Charles Speaks From the 'Other Side of Illness' After Recovering From COVID-19

The Prince of Wales praised the efforts of volunteers and of the NHS personnel who are currently striving to save people's lives and to contain the spread of COVID-19.

While countries around the world continue their fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Britain's Prince Charles has stepped forward to speak about his own struggle with the insidious pathogen.

In a video posted on the official Instagram account of Clarence House, the official residence of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Charles spoke about how he now finds himself "on the other side of the illness", as he has apparently managed to recover from the infection.

"As we're all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed", the prince, who apparently still remains in self-isolation, said. "At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness".

He also praised the efforts of the volunteers and of the NHS personnel who "battle heroically to save lives in intensive care centers" and to contain the spread of the virus.

"...our thoughts and prayers are very much with those marvelous people whose extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients make us so very proud", he added.

Quite a few members of Charles' social media audience seemed to have appreciated the prince's speech.

"Well said sir! I am in awe of everyone who is carrying on their vital work for the benefit of us all! Glad you are feeling better””, one netizen wrote.

"Excellent message!!! So glad you're feeling better", added another.

"Bravo!!!! Best wishes to you, Sir!! My prayers to you for a speedy recovery. And prayers that your beautiful wife stays safe from illness", remarked a third.