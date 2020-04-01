Register
19:26 GMT01 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Scottish Parliament

    Scottish Government Drops Plans To Abolish Jury Trials via Emergency COVID-19 Law

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Colin / Scottish Parliament
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105888/45/1058884520_0:66:1280:786_1200x675_80_0_0_8961fb48d4810be393ba0366391ca673.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004011078787642-scottish-government-drops-plans-to-abolish-jury-trials-via-emergency-covid-19-law/

    The Scottish Government has come under intense pressure after it proposed sweeping changes to rights and procedures within the legal system, in the name of maintaining the administration of justice under the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 lockdown.

    In a decision which was roundly celebrated across the legal profession, the Scottish government has, albeit temporarily, withdrawn the most controversial part of its Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill, which would have abolished the 600-year-old right to trial by Jury. 

    ​On 31 March 2020 the Scottish government announced its attempts to fast-track the emergency rule changes, which it scheduled to be debated, finalised and then passed into law on the following day - 1 April.

    Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill Stages

    On the same day the bill was introduced into the Scottish parliament, award-winning Scottish solicitor Aaemer Anwar blasted the proposed law via Twitter as an "unacceptable attack" on the Scottish justice system which would do away with the 600-year right to trial by jury "a week after lockdown". He also called it "summary justice on the cheap in most serious cases".

    Minister of Justice of the Scottish Executive, Humza Yousef, responded to the remarks on Twitter, characterising them as "unhelpful". Yousef also added that he was, "pleased that most of the legal community has been more nuanced".

    ​But the pushback against the Coronavirus (Scotland) Bill was no less forceful from other legal experts and professionals.

    “...these draconian measures seeking to bring about seismic changes to our system of justice are premature, disproportionate and ill-advised", the Scottish Criminal Bar Association (SCBA) wrote in their response to the proposals.

    "They are at best a knee-jerk reaction to an as yet unquantified problem instigated by panic or at worst, something far more sinister", they added.

    The Glasgow Bar Association concurred saying that jury trials have, "stood the test of time for hundreds of years, through good times and bad", and that there was "no need" to abandon them now.

    This idea that the country has gone through other crises without jury trials being suspended or abolished has been repeated over and again.

    "During the pandemic of ‘Spanish Flu’ of 1918/1919, over 50 million died worldwide and 228,00 died in the UK, with 25% of the population affected. The mortality rate was between 10 to 20%, yet in 2020 Parliament was being asked to abolish juries one week into a ‘lockdown’", Anwar told Sputnik.

    The UK similarly chose to maintain the jury system during World War 1 and World War 2, even when the Kingdom faced the real risk of full-scale invasion and was being bombed on a daily basis.

    Anwar, who is a well-respected criminal defence lawyer, is one of the few lawyers to have also acted on behalf of the families of murder victims. He addressed the government's argument that it had the support of the charity Victim Support Scotland, saying that he knows, "how important it is for families to see justice done" and that most would prefer to wait for jury trials.

    He put the right of a defendant to trial by jury into its historical context explaining that, "[f]air and impartial trials by a jury of one’s peers is a sacred right enshrined in our justice system. Under the Magna Carta in 1215, it stated a king could not imprison a freeman without being convicted by a trial of his peers, the principle which established ‘trial by jury’".

    The President of the Law Society of Scotland also added his voice to the mix saying:

    "We fully appreciate the desire to avoid any backlog in cases which might interfere with the proper administration of justice. However, we have not reached that point and so there is not sufficient justification to warrant trials without jury for serious criminal offences. We believe the case for taking such an extraordinary measure has not been made.”

    Anwar pointed out that Brian McConnachie, formerly one of Scotland's most senior prosecutors, also came out strongly against the proposals.

    “of the 35 High Court judges only 10 are female. At least 21 of them are between the ages of 60 and 70, the majority are over 50. There are no ethnic minority judges, there are more Edinburgh University graduates than anywhere else. A number of them have graduated from Oxford or Cambridge", McConnachie pointed out.

    He added that, "Many of them (if not most) were educated at private schools. Almost all of them have lives which are steeped in the law and nothing else. Many of them have been prosecutors]. 

    "What is being suggested", McConnachie said summing up, "is that these are the people who should have the power to determine the facts which may condemn an accused to life imprisonment".

    ​And so it was perhaps unsurprising, that, in under 24 hours, the Scottish Minister of Justice announced that the executive would be withdrawing the Schedule 4 Part 5 of the Bill, which allow trial by jury to be dispensed with. However, the government will nonetheless re-introduce the proposal, to be debated as a standalone law, on 21 April 2020.

    Richard Haley, of the Scotland Against Criminal Communities advocacy group - which specialises in the application of terrorism laws, argued that emergency periods are an opportunity to build upon the current legal infrastructure. "The difficulties of empanelling a jury are not the only obstacles to conducting a trial during the pandemic", Haley said, suggesting that eliminating juries shouldn't be seen as a "short cut" to solving the problem.

    "If the crisis is short-lived - a couple of months or so - it can be managed by extending time limits", he pointed out, adding,"If the crisis lasts longer, there is time to make alternative arrangements".

    Alternative arrangements could include, "modifying courts to facilitate distancing, building new courts, or making arrangements for online or partially online trials". He said that while such changes would be challenging, they would be, "no more so than other changes being made in our society".

    The Scottish parliament has completed the first stage of the processes of bringing the bill into law, with the following two stages expected to be completed by the end of the day.

    Related:

    UK Gov't Adds 6-Month Renewal Clause to ‘Draconian’ COVID-19 Bill Amid Commons Revolt Fear - Report
    UK Parliament to Scrutinise Human Rights Implications of Government's Response to COVID-19
    Tags:
    UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse