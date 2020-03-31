Register
16:35 GMT31 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man walks past a Public Health advertisment in London

    COVID-19: Britain Criticised by Former WHO Director Over Failures to Mass Test Citizens

    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (123)
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107877/88/1078778831_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_19a76b5f0497025f5edeaacc0b27ee40.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003311078779070-britain-criticised-by-former-who-director-over-failures-to-mass-test-citizens/

    One in four doctors working in the NHS are believed to be in quarantine with the Coronavirus according to the Royal College of Physicians after it was revealed that key workers in the UK were not receiving tests or proper protective equipment quick enough.

    The UK has been criticised by Dr Anthony Costello, a former director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), over the government’s reluctance on mass testing citizens across the country for COVID-19.

    In an interview, Britain’s BBC Radio 4 Today programme, Dr Costello placed the blame at the feet of ministers, scientists and Public Health England after it was revealed that 44 specialist laboratories in the country lay empty during the coronavirus pandemic. 

    Regarding the empty testing facilities Dr Costello said that: “We have 44 molecular virology labs in the UK. If they were doing 400 tests a day, we would be up to Germany’s levels of testing – and that is perfectly feasible”. 

    The former WHO director was quick to mention the success of mass testing in Asian countries like South Korea, after the country recently managed to bring their COVID-19 death rate down to just three per million citizens, after previously being one of worst globally affected regions.

    Dr Costello urged listeners that: “We [Britain] must go to mass testing and, when we remove the lockdown, I don’t think it will take six months. All the Asian states – it was six to eight weeks of being able to lift the lockdown”.

    The words of warning from the former director of the World Health Organisation follows comments made last weekend by Britain’s Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, that the UK was testing 10,000 new patients a day.

    These numbers were later questioned after it emerged in the Independent newspaper that fewer than 5,000 individuals were tested on particular days.

    Despite low levels of testing, a Downing Street spokesperson insisted that the government was still on track to reaching its target of 25,000 tests a day – expecting success within the next fortnight.

    A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
    © REUTERS / Andreas Gebert
    Live Updates: British Airways Suspends Use of Gatwick Airport As COVID-19 Infects 785,000 Worldwide
    Responding to questions about why the UK was so far behind Germany after the country managed to test 70,000 of its citizens in a day, the government spokesperson blamed global demand stating that: “getting all the equipment they need to conduct these tests at a time when everybody in the world wants them”.

    Criticism of the government’s approach follows a number of high-profile Britons testing positive for COVID-19. The Royal Family’s Prince Charles, The Prime Minister’s Chief Advisor Dominic Cummings and even the country’s leader Boris Johnson are just three individuals to recently test positive for the Coronavirus.

    As it stands, the UK Government has recorded 25,150 confirmed cases and 1,789 deaths from COVID-19 since the crisis first began in the country nearly a month ago.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (123)
    Tags:
    tests, World Health Organization (WHO), coronavirus, COVID-19, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Social Events Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Sputnik's Best Photos of March 2020
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse