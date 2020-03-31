Register
31 March 2020
    UK COVID-19 Support for Self-Employed and at Risk Workers Falls Seriously Short, Says Union

    © Photo : Medical Couriers demand proper protections Independent Workers Union of Great Britain
    UK
    Critics say the financial support measures recently introduced to assist self-employed workers, amid the COVID-19 lockdown, are a good start but that a great many people remain excluded from having sufficient support.

    The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) general secretary, Jason Moyer-Lee, on Tuesday said that the support offered by the Treasury doesn't solve the problem that many self-employed and gig economy workers face.

    Finance Minister Rishi Sunak has announced measures of financial support for certain categories of self-employed workers if they earn more than 50% of their income as self-employed workers. 

    "Whilst it is welcome that the Chancellor has announced measures for the self-employed, the problem has not been solved. There is still nothing on sick pay, waiting until June for the money is not an option for many, and low paid workers who recently started working for "gig economy" companies or who depend on self-employment for 49% of their income will get nothing", he stated.

    Moyer-Lee lamented the fact that the,"amount of money that does appear to be available seems to be based on profits, which ignores the fact that couriers, minicab drivers and others have significant expenses they'll continue to have to pay in the meantime"

    He added that on top of that, "foster care workers tend to record zero profit, meaning they will get nothing from the scheme", and low paid self-employed workers, "simply cannot make it for another couple months with no sick pay and dramatically reduced or no income". Fort that reason, "a great many [workers] face financial destitution", even after Sunak's announcement.

    The IWGB has different branches which represent different workers depending on their occupation.

    According to the IWGB:

    • The IWGB Couriers & Logistics Branch have raised ten key demands on pay, safety and communication.
    • The United Private Hire Drivers branch of the IWGB, are demanding the immediate implementation of worker status for private hire drivers, as well as other measures on pay and safety.
    • The IWGB University of London Branch has listed ten demands to protect workers and to ensure decent pay, safety and communication.
    • The IWGB Cleaners and Facilities Branch are pushing back against workers being laid-off without pay.
    • The IWGB Foster Care Workers Branch are calling for all Local Authorities and Independent Fostering Agencies to respect the right of foster carers to keep themselves, their families and the children in their care as safe as possible during this pandemic.

    ​As an example of the types of complaints raised by Cleaners and Facilities IWGB Branch, the conglomerate Interserve, which provides outsourced services to the British state, is refusing to offer full pay to a worker forced to self-isolate after his 5-year-old son was admitted to hospital with symptoms of the virus.

    ​The IWGB is also bringing legal action against The Doctors Laboratory (TDL), a provider of clinical laboratory diagnostic services, on behalf of TDL's medical couriers, whom they say should have access to sickpay, proper protective gear and regular COVID-19 testing. 

    ​They also said that the IWGB Deliveroo campaign "Riders Roovolt" are, "sharing advice on how to support couriers when ordering through Deliveroo".

    The IWGB launched a request from the public to raise funds to support their lawsuit.

    According to the most recent data from the Office of National Statistics approximately 11% of workers in the UK are self-employed.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
