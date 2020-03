McCallum replaces Andrew Parker, who is set to retire in April, at the post. He has occupied the position since 2013.

Ken McCallum has been named the new head of Britain's MI5 intelligence agency. McCallum, who has worked at MI5 for 25 years, oversaw counter-terrorism probes in the lead-up to the 2012 London Olympics.

His appointment was earlier announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The new MI5 head will replace Andrew Parker, who has occupied the post since 2013 and is expected to retire next month.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW