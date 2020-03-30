UK PM Adviser Cummings Has Symptoms of COVID-19 - Reports

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Britain has reached 19,522 and a total of 1,228 patients have died from coronavirus-related complications, the UK government said on 29 March.

Senior adviser to Boris Johnson Dominic Cummings has symptoms of the coronavirus, according to the Daily Mail.

"Dominic Cummings developed symptoms of coronavirus over the weekend and is now self-isolating. No. 10 source says he remains 'in contact'", Daily Mail's political editor Jason Groves said.

Two days ago, Cummings was spotted running out of Number 10's backdoor when it was announced the UK prime minister had tested positive for COVID-19, the Daily Mail reported.

​Several leading political figures across the globe have tested positive for COVID-19, the most notable being UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson who announced his diagnosis in a video message posted on 27 March.

