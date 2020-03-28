Register
20:01 GMT28 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Prostitutes wait for customers outside a brothel

    UK Prostitutes Ignore COVID-19 Lockdown and Offer Customers ‘Coronasutra’

    © AP Photo / Sisa Magazine (AP photo)
    UK
    Get short URL
    206
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107254/55/1072545528_0:174:2000:1299_1200x675_80_0_0_8f2cce6c25bcfde9bbb6b14676cad585.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003281078744524-uk-prostitutes-ignore-covid-19-lockdown-and-offer-customers-coronasutra/

    The development comes as Stephen Powis, a senior UK health official, said that Britain would do very well if it manages to keep the death toll from the infectious disease below 20,000. Some 1,019 have died from the COVID-19 virus across the United Kingdom.

    Prostitutes in the United Kingdom seem to be ignoring the government-imposed lockdown and are offering their services despite the fact that authorities have ordered members of the public not to go outside except to buy food and medication. According to the Daily Star, dozens of sex workers on the website Adult Escort are ready to visit people in self-isolation, charging more than $120 dollars for an hour. One night butterfly made it clear in her profile what she thinks about the government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    "Fingers up to Johnson and his stupid message. They shall not encroach on our liberty. Loophole: you can still come to mine for therapy. It’s necessary for your health. You need that message", wrote one sex worker, adding that she was happy to travel to any address in the city of Cardiff.

    Another call girl said who charged more than $300 for a three hour "outcall" romp with spanking, said she had discovered "Coronasutra" in her isolation, which she was willing to teach. Yet another claims to provide a "heavy-squirting cure against viruses".

    The development comes as the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United Kingdom has risen to more than 17,000. Europe and the United States have become the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak, which originated in China. Authorities in the city of Wuhan, where the pandemic started, have reopened the city, which was closed for more than two months. Chinese authorities said on Saturday that they had recorded only 54 new cases, all of which, they claimed, were imported.

    Tags:
    prostitutes, sex workers, United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Russia With Aid: Russian Military Experts Visit Medical Facilities in Coronavirus-Hit Bergamo
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse