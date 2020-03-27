UK Gov't Hold Presser After PM Johnson Tested Positive for Coronavirus - Video

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The UK government is holding a press conference after the prime minister tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this," Johnson wrote on Twitter. As of 09:00 GMT on Thursday, 11,658 cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the UK Department of Health and Social Care, a increase of 2,129 in the last 24 hours.

