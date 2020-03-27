Register
15:00 GMT27 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A terminal at the Birmingham International Airport

    UK Councils Mull Birmingham Airport 'Makeshift Mortuary' for 12,000 Bodies Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

    © AFP 2020 / BEN STANSALL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (221)
    141
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003271078729093-uk-councils-mull-birmingham-airport-makeshift-mortuary-for-12000-bodies-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/

    The news comes after the UK's second-largest city also became the greatest affected by the outbreak after the capital, where figures revealed 40 of 115 deaths across the country, or roughly 34 percent, were from the West Midlands.

    Talks between local councils and Birmingham Airport authorities on setting up the facility as a temporary mortuary were revealed as a worst-case scenario for the coronavirus epidemic in the UK, Press Association via Wales Online reported on Friday.

    According to sources, the airport could hold space for up to 12,000 bodies after the conversion.

    Local authorities from Sandwell, Dudley, Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry, Warwickshire, Walsall and Solihul, West Midlands Combined Authority and others, have been reassessing their preparedness strategies for a worst-case scenario.

    Authorities mulled whether to convert Birmingham's iconic National Exhibition Centre (NEC) into a potential makeshift field hospital, but turned down the idea, according to PA.

    The airport said that it was discussing the matter with local councils and would "co-operate to find a suitable location".

    Deputy leader of Sandwell Council ,Wasim Ali, said that local councils had to "prepare for the worst", citing fears that local city mortuaries could run out of space as the nation had seen "the numbers of deaths just keep rising".

    He added: "If it does get to that point, we have to be prepared. It’s a big logistics operation, so we have to take that decision to start the planning.”

    Speaking on talks underway between Sandwell and Birmingham Airport, he said: "We're really grateful to Birmingham Airport.

    The makeshift mortuary could also facilitate funeral arrangement for grieving families, should the system come under pressure and delay burial procedures, he said, adding that should authorities approve such plans, it would show how serious the coronavirus threat was.

    The comments come after the UK government allocated £1.6bn for councils to cope with pressure on public services amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

    Speaking on the situation, a Birmingham Airport spokeswoman said: “We have been in discussions with the authorities and we will of course co-operate to find a suitable location and help where we can to support the fight back against this pandemic.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (221)

    Related:

    Lockdown London: What Are The New UK Coronavirus Guidelines Taking Effect Across the Country?
    UK to Reportedly Offer Financial Lifeline to its 5 Million Self-Employed Amid Coronavirus Impact
    Empty Cupboards: Why the Coronavirus Crisis Could Impact UK Food Imports
    UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock Tests Positive for Coronavirus
    Tags:
    pandemic, outbreak, Birmingham Airport, SARS coronavirus, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A volunteer disinfects a shop in Baghdad's Bayaa neighbourhood on March 21, 2020 as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19.
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 March
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse