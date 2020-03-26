Register
16:02 GMT26 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Shoppers walk past empty shelves inside a Tesco supermarket, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Liverpool, Britain, March 18, 2020.

    Empty Cupboards: Why the Coronavirus Crisis Could Impact UK Food Imports

    © REUTERS / PHIL NOBLE
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (189)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107862/93/1078629325_0:0:3199:1799_1200x675_80_0_0_3b38e98be7de8e4d0e6a6b0054eb1fe6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003261078715595-empty-cupboards-why-the-coronavirus-crisis-could-impact-uk-food-imports/

    The British Empire was built on imported food - sugar from the Caribbean, tea from India, fish from Newfoundland and spices from the Far East - and today 50 percent of the UK’s food is imported. Sputnik investigates why the coronavirus outbreak threatens food shortages and a rise in prices.

    Britain imports half of its food - the vast majority of it from the European Union: pasta from Italy, cheese and wine from France, fruit and vegetables from Spain, nuts and olives from Greece and grain from eastern Europe and meat and fish from various countries.

    There are about a dozen UK companies which dominate the food imports industry.

    Firms Specialising in Importing Food Into UK

    ​They included Hertfordshire-based Lamex, which imports poultry from Brazil and Thailand, seafood from India and China, and 20,000 tons of honey from Argentina and Vietnam.

    In a statement on their website Lamex said: “Our priority is the safety and wellbeing of our colleagues, clients and associates, along with our ability to ensure continuity of our business. Currently, operations across Lamex globally continue uninterrupted…We are mindful that our customers and suppliers will also be faced with potential disruptions and uncharted challenges.”

    ​Another big importer is Grace Foods - a subsidiary of the Jamaica-based food giant Grace Kennedy - which specialises in bringing in foodstuffs from the Caribbean, including mangoes, coconuts, plantains, tinned goods, drinks and sauces.

    On their website they said: "Grace has also been working diligently with our suppliers to ascertain any supply chain risk relating to Covid-19 and taking contingency measures where practicable…Grace will continue to monitor the situation as well as (UK) government announcements and will take the necessary steps to protect our work force and ensure business continuity while maintaining supply to our valued customers."

    ​IPL, which is based in West Yorkshire and supplies the Asda supermarket chain, imports grapes, citrus fruits, melons, potatoes, onions, nuts and wines and also has a “state-of-the-art banana ripening facility” near its head office in Normanton.

    ​Merseyside-based Peter Gilding has a round-the-year operation importing fruit from as far afield as Israel, Chile and New Zealand. 

    The company’s managing director, Andrew Gilding, said: “Many of our staff are working from home remotely and we are limiting the amount of people in the office.”

    He said the company was still managing to import fruit and distribute it to UK supermarkets.

    Mr Gilding said the wholesale price of fruit had gone up because international transportation costs had risen.

    Empty Shelves?

    He said it was unclear yet if there would be shortages of imported foodstuffs or significant price rises in UK supermarkets.

    ​Glencore International specialises in importing grains.

    Ivan Glasenberg, CEO of Glencore, said on the company’s website: “We continue to closely monitor and respond to events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic…Through our business continuity planning, we aim to minimise disruption so we can continue to source and deliver the products that our customers need.” 

    A shopper pushes a trolley load of groceries at a supermarket in London on March 14, 2020, as consumers worry about product shortages, leading to the stockpiling of household products due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
    © AFP 2020 / JUSTIN TALLIS
    A shopper pushes a trolley load of groceries at a supermarket in London on March 14, 2020, as consumers worry about product shortages, leading to the stockpiling of household products due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

    Maximo Torero, chief economist of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation, has warned countries against taking protectionist stances during the coronavirus outbreak for fear of damaging the global trade in food.

    Mr Torero told the Guardian: "The worst that can happen is that governments restrict the flow of food. All measures against free trade will be counter-productive. Now is not the time for restrictions or putting in place trade barriers. Now is the time to protect the flow of food around the world.”

    ​Some countries are concerned about domestic food shortages - Vietnam has suspended exports of rice and Kazakhstan has forbidden the export of wheat flour and other countries are thought to be considering suspending exports of crops and other staple foods.

    Shortage of Workers to Harvest UK Crops?

    But it is not just imported food that is under threat.

    Every August and September around 60,000 seasonal workers come to the UK from the European Union to pick fruit and vegetables but this year, if the coronavirus outbreak is not over by then, there could be a massive shortage of staff and crops could rot in the ground.

    Last week the Country Land and Business Association, which represents UK landowners, called for a Second World War-style "land army" to help with the harvest.

    Mark Bridgeman, president of the CLA, said: “We need urgent government assistance to help source workers and advertise positions. Time is of the essence as many farmers will soon begin, or have already begun, planting or harvesting.”

    The UK government said it is working closely with the food industry "to ensure the public can safely access the food and groceries they need during this time."

    On Wednesday, 25 March, Environment Secretary George Eustice urged people not to engage in panic-buying or hoarding of food.

    He said: "When shopping for you and your own family, only buy what you actually need. Buying more than you need means others will be left without. It is making life more difficult for those front line workers – nurses, doctors, vital NHS support staff who are working so hard in such difficult circumstances."

    If UK consumers take notice and avoid panic buying the UK may be able to avoid food shortages, unless the government decides to close the borders and stop food imports, which is unlikely.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Borders Shut, Public Events Cancelled (189)
    Tags:
    supermarket, food imports, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse