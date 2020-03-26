Meghan Markle Won't Let Prince Harry See Coronavirus-Stricken Prince Charles in the UK - Report

It was revealed on Wednesday that the 71-year old the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, has tested positive for novel virus SARS-CoV-2. While the infected royal has remained in self-isolation in Scotland, his youngest son Prince Harry has also been practising social-distancing with his family in Canada.

Prince Charles’ son Harry is not expected to travel back to the UK to see his father, who has recently tested positive for a coronavirus infection, as his wife Meghan Markle reportedly said that “under no circumstances” would she be okay with her husband travelling “anywhere right now”, the Daily Mail revealed, citing insider source familiar with the matter.

“Meghan said Harry's been in touch with his dad... Of course, he's frustrated. She said they both are frustrated because they are doers and want to do so much more to help,” the anonymous source told the outlet.

The royal couple has been reportedly taking extra precautionary measures during the pandemic while also trying to do their best to help with the “mental health crisis” the world is allegedly experiencing right now by working with non-profit organisations to create an online support system.

Following the reports about Meghan Markle’s apparent protest against her husband’s visits to his home country, many social media users expressed support with the Duchess and her anti-travelling mood. But some still pointed out that it was not really fair for the former actress to “forbid” Prince Harry from seeing his family during the health crisis.

Quite right too... we’re not meant to be flying around the world or visiting elderly relatives at the moment. — ⚫️ TheJam⬆️ (@julietisamod) March 26, 2020

Just leave the poor women alone, everyone told to stay away from families, they have a young baby so why would Harry won't to go near his father. Stop making stories up about Meghan and making her look like the bad person I'm sure Kate don't wont william near charles either — lisa rudge (@lisa5382) March 26, 2020

So who’s the boss in this house? As I suspected!!! — leonard (@leonard22483050) March 26, 2020

She forbids it pic.twitter.com/LGVYgUnJuZ — Miles Veteranus (@MilesVeteranus) March 26, 2020

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are expected to lose their titles on 31 March, when they officially step down from their royal duties, have been self-isolating in Canada for some time now but, according to reports, have been in close contact with both Prince William and the Queen, as Prince Harry reportedly felt “concerned” about the elderly members of his family.

It appears that these worries were not in vain, as it was revealed on Wednesday that the Prince of Wales has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, after the apparent heir to the British throne met with Prince Albert of Monaco two weeks ago, who has also been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

According to reports, Prince Charles remains in good health and in self-isolation in the Balmoral estate in Scotland, with his wife Camilla, who has not been infected with the virus. It has been said that the 71-year-old monarch has been displaying only 'mild symptoms' of the disease, that has taken lives of more than 20,000 people worldwide so far.