Register
21:39 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Skeleton With Stone-Encrusted Teeth Found In Mexico Ancient Ruins

    Stressful Life Events Such as Imprisonment Can Be Identified in Teeth, New Research Reveals

    © Photo : Youtube/ BuzzFeed Tube
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003251078709745-stressful-life-events-such-as-imprisonment-can-be-identified-in-teeth-new-research-reveals/

    Human beings are the only mammals which continue to live after they stop being fertile. New research studying a substance which covers the roots of teeth may aid in proving a long-held theory about the evolutionary origins of long-term child rearing.

    Indications of stressful periods in a person's life can be observed through studying permanent marks in tissue, a Scientific Reports publication revealed on Wednesday.

    “We didn’t know that a portion of our organism served as such faithful biological archive for the entirety of life,” said New York University's Paola Cerrito, co-author of the research.

    The phenomenon can detect events such as birth, menopause, and even imprisonment, and is similar to the way age and the environment of trees can be determined through annual rings in the wood. In teeth, the way tissue interacts with light can provide observers with key insights into a persons past.

    Writing in the journal, Cerrito and colleagues say that they analysed 47 teeth from 15 modern, deceased individuals, taking multiple samples of teeth from 9.

    Cerrito and her colleagues looked at cementum, a substance which continuously grows over the root of a tooth throughout an individual's lifespan, as opposed to studying tooth enamel, which forms layers over time but ends after teeth are fully formed.

    Using polarised light microscopy to observe the tooth, the team discovered that interaction of the cementum with light was inconsistent throughout the tissue.

    After considering the age of death and the thickness of the cementum, the team found that distinct changes appeared to align with the timing of particular known events in the life of the individual, including imprisonment, birth and menopause.

    “Sadly, in a number of individuals that had been imprisoned prior to death, we found evidence of that event – telling us just how physiologically stressful that must have been for them,” said Cerrito. “In the case of a young 25 -year-old female, we discovered that the transition from a rural to an urban lifestyle was recorded in her teeth – but not a traumatic physical accident”.

    Cerrito detailed that it indicates the "sensitivity" of cementum as a recording structure - episodic events are not detectable, but longterm stressful periods are.

    A number of limitations are acknowledged however, including that the type of observable change in the cementum is not same in response to different life events.

    The team have now advanced to looking at the teeth of primates and prehistoric human relatives such as Neanderthals to determine if they share the same phenomena. 

    “The methods we developed can be used by archaeologists of the ancient world to piece together a more complete understanding of the lives of past civilisations by integrating written records of a person’s social and public life to biological data regarding intimate details such as fertility, menopause, or other physiological stressors”, Cerrito said.

    Experts speaking to The Guardian said that some fossilized humanoid skeletons had been identified through their teeth alone, meaning it is hard to determine the sex of the individual and it is unclear at what age ancient humans may have began producing cementum.

    The approach also relies on knowing the precise age of an individual studied, which is almost impossible for fossilised remains.

    “I don’t believe that this approach alone will resolve how frequently ancient women gave birth nor when they experienced menopause,” the expert said.

    According to Cerrito, a technique is being developed which would use annual rings in the cementum to count age.

    Future Research

    Despite limitations, the research team behind the study say the discovery could help with an enduring problem which has plagued the scientific community.

    Humans are one of a few mammals that can live for many years after they are no longer fertile - a trait which has seen the emergence of a number of theories such as the “grandmother hypothesis” - the idea that post-menopausal women live on to help their own children survive and reproduce.

    In order to test the theory, researchers say, possible evolutionary links between birth patterns and menopause would have to be observed, as well as changes in the way children are parented throughout the history of the human race.

    Tags:
    research, humans, ancient, fossils, teeth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse