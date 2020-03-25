Register
20:07 GMT25 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Jeremy Corbyn at House of Commons During PMQs 12 February 2020 no 2

    Boris Johnson Praises Jeremy Corbyn in Labour Leader's Final PMQs

    Parliament TV
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107829/69/1078296937_0:0:1438:809_1200x675_80_0_0_37b0d72c236bc95574eaf53ea39076f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202003251078705636-boris-johnson-praises-jeremy-corbyn-in-labour-leaders-final-pmqs/

    The House of Commons is scheduled to close early over the coronavirus outbreak. The early break coincides with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's final PMQs as the leader of the opposition.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the outgoing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during his last Prime Minister’s Questions.

    Speaking from the despatch box, the Conservative leader paid tribute to his "sincerity" in fighting for a better society despite the two men disagreeing "on everything".

    Corbyn responded by thanking the Prime Minister but hit back at what he describe as an "obituary" while promising to remain around and argue and campaign for social justice for the UK and the world.

    ​Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party in 2015, shifting party policy towards the left and championing socialist policies of nationalisation of key industries, environmentalism, and opposition to war.

    He announced that he would not lead the Labour Party into any future elections following the Labour Party's drubbing in the December 2019 general election.

    A leadership race was subsequently triggered, with Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer the clear favourite to succeed Corbyn in the top position.

    The results are scheduled to be announced on 4 April but some Labour MPs have called for the contest to be brought forward so the party can appear less rudderless as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

    Parliament is scheduled to shut for an early Easter recess amid the introduction of emergency legislation to help tackle the outbreak.

    The motion will see MPs retire from their duties at Westminster almost a week before the original recess date of Tuesday 31 March.

     

    Related:

    Jeremy Corbyn Asks the Prime Minister If He Agrees Julian Assange's Extradition Must Be Opposed
    Labour's Richard Burgon Suggests Jeremy Corbyn Could Become Shadow Foreign Secretary
    Jeremy Corbyn's Brother Reportedly Shares 'Bill Gates & George Soros' Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory
    Tags:
    socialism, Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs), Labour party, Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A face mask recommended by a West German federal civil defense study group as protection against radioactive fallout in Hamburg, Germany, April 24, 1957.
    Face Mask: The Evolution of Protective Gear
    Elder Skelter
    Elder Skelter
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse