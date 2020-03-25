Boris Johnson Praises Jeremy Corbyn in Labour Leader's Final PMQs

The House of Commons is scheduled to close early over the coronavirus outbreak. The early break coincides with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's final PMQs as the leader of the opposition.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson thanked the outgoing Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during his last Prime Minister’s Questions.

Speaking from the despatch box, the Conservative leader paid tribute to his "sincerity" in fighting for a better society despite the two men disagreeing "on everything".

Corbyn responded by thanking the Prime Minister but hit back at what he describe as an "obituary" while promising to remain around and argue and campaign for social justice for the UK and the world.

— The Speaker (@speakerpolitics) March 25, 2020

​Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party in 2015, shifting party policy towards the left and championing socialist policies of nationalisation of key industries, environmentalism, and opposition to war.

He announced that he would not lead the Labour Party into any future elections following the Labour Party's drubbing in the December 2019 general election.

A leadership race was subsequently triggered, with Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer the clear favourite to succeed Corbyn in the top position.

The results are scheduled to be announced on 4 April but some Labour MPs have called for the contest to be brought forward so the party can appear less rudderless as the coronavirus spreads across the country.

Parliament is scheduled to shut for an early Easter recess amid the introduction of emergency legislation to help tackle the outbreak.

The motion will see MPs retire from their duties at Westminster almost a week before the original recess date of Tuesday 31 March.